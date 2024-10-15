The King’s Trust announces Adobe Partnership

Today marks a significant milestone as The Prince’s Trust officially rebrands as The King’s Trust. In tandem with this transformation, The King’s Trust has announced its first partnership under the new name — a collaboration with global tech giant Adobe. The King’s Trust will receive a major grant from Adobe to help empower up to 1,000 young people with the digital and creative skills that will shape the future of work. Funding will also be targeted at improving the employability of people in the UK’s most deprived areas.

Recent data shows that 7.5 million adults in the UK lack the essential skills needed in today’s workplaces – despite 82% of jobs requiring these skills and the digital skills gap costing the UK economy £63 billion annually. At the same time, youth unemployment is rising, with 14.2% of 16-24-year-olds unemployed.

Adobe’s grant will support the growth of existing King’s Trust programmes that develop the confidence and industry-specific digital skills of people from areas where funding for digital skills programmes is lacking. Responding to an urgent need for programmes that provide vital skills and unlock new career pathways, Adobe is also piloting a bespoke programme targeted at areas with high levels of unemployment and deprivation. The two-week course will boost participants’ digital and creative skills and prepare them for job opportunities.

This grant forms part of the Adobe Digital Academy, Adobe’s global $100 million commitment – through donations, scholarships, product access, and partnerships – to equip next-generation learners and teachers with AI literacy, content creation and digital marketing skills to thrive in the modern workforce. The provision of grants for anyone from veterans to girl scouts will ensure emerging professionals from all backgrounds can benefit from training and tools.

“Adobe’s mission has always been to design products that create opportunities and empower people from all backgrounds to change the world. We want AI to bridge the digital divide not widen it, and this programme will open doors for emerging professionals to succeed in the future workforce with AI literacy, content creation and marketing skills.”

Stacy Martinet, Vice President, Marketing Strategy and Communications, Adobe.

“At The King’s Trust, we are committed to empowering young people with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in today’s evolving job market. Our partnership with Adobe opens the doors to exciting opportunities for young individuals to build essential digital and creative skills that are increasingly in demand. By combining our expertise in supporting young people with Adobe’s industry-leading tools and training, we can help more young people unlock their potential, pursue fulfilling careers, and contribute to the creative industries.”

Julia Beaumont, Chief Technology Officer at The King’s Trust UK

In addition to a grant for The King’s Trust, the initiative will also support in the UK:

New Coursera certificates: Adobe is working with Coursera to offer a suite of certified online courses focused on content creation, graphic design, and digital marketing—all powered by Adobe’s AI-driven tools. Scholarships will be available to learners, who will be able to complete these courses at their own pace.

Adobe is working with Coursera to offer a suite of certified online courses focused on content creation, graphic design, and digital marketing—all powered by Adobe’s AI-driven tools. Scholarships will be available to learners, who will be able to complete these courses at their own pace. Creative skills bootcamps: Adobe is launching a new free creative and marketing skills bootcamp in partnership with General Assembly, either virtually or in-person, from 2025. Participants will also receive career support including positioning to potential employers, building portfolios, and connections to corporate partners. The first U.S. cohort will begin in November, with additional cohorts in the U.K. and India accepting applications from January 2025.

“As the digital economy relentlessly expands, it has never been more important to equip learners with the mix of key technical and human skills needed to thrive. Research indicates that creativity and imagination rank among the most essential skills for individuals to possess, and among those most resistant to automation. By partnering with Adobe, who are at the forefront of efforts to unite the creative arts and digital workforce, Coursera gives our 155 million learners worldwide - including over 4 million in the UK - a unique opportunity to excel as creators and will further democratize access to the flourishing creator economy.”

Nikolaz Foucaud, General Manager for EMEA, Coursera