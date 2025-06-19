Unlocking UK Talent: What the May 2025 Skills Gauge from The 5% Club Reveals About the Future of Earn-and-Learn Schemes

The Spring 2025 Skills Gauge – a new, rapid-fire, and agile Employer and Skills pulse survey from The 5% Club – provides a vital snapshot of employer sentiment towards the UK skills landscape. Drawing on insights from 370 employer respondents, from the 1,200 members of The 5% Club – a membership movement who collectively employ nearly 2 million people, including 120,000 in earn-and-learn roles – the report highlights cautious optimism about workforce growth alongside ongoing concerns about system complexity and economic pressures.

Employers Remain Committed to Skills Development

Despite a challenging economic backdrop, over two-thirds of employers expect their workforce to grow over the next year, with 16% anticipating considerable expansion. At nearly three-quarters of participating organisations, more than 5% of employees are already in structured earn-and-learn roles such as apprenticeships, graduate programmes, or sponsored training schemes. This underlines the importance of these pathways as a core component of workforce development and future talent pipelines.

Confidence in Talent, Not the System

While 79% of employers express confidence in their ability to recruit, train, and retain the skilled workers they need, only 12% believe the UK’s skills system meets their needs “very well”. A further 28% say the system fails to meet their requirements entirely. These figures point to a system that many find difficult to navigate – especially small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) – and which is often misaligned with employer demand. A more coherent, streamlined approach is essential.

Reforms Welcome, but Impact Limited

Government reforms – such as the creation of Skills England and greater flexibility in apprenticeship delivery – are generally welcomed, with 75% of employers saying the changes will bring some improvement. However, just 12% believe the reforms will significantly boost confidence to invest in skills, while 42% expect no real difference. This suggests that while policy is moving in the right direction, further work is needed to ensure these changes translate into practical, employer-facing benefits.

Economic Conditions Cast a Shadow

More than 60% of employers feel that the UK economy and business confidence have declined since the July 2024 General Election, with 17% saying conditions have “worsened considerably”. Meanwhile, 63% expect the October 2024 Budget to have a negative impact on their organisation and workforce. These concerns pose a serious challenge to training investment and underline the importance of linking skills policy to broader economic and fiscal strategy.

What Should Happen Next

For Policymakers:

Simplify the skills system to improve accessibility – especially for SMEs.

Monitor and adapt reforms based on employer experience.

Introduce targeted measures to support young people entering earn-and-learn roles.

For Government Officials:

Increase visibility and understanding of Growth and Skills Levy flexibilities.

Reduce bureaucracy and streamline compliance processes.

Engage directly with employers to address gaps in support and delivery.

For Employers:

Align earn-and-learn activity with workforce growth strategies.

Engage in Local and Regional Skills Initiatives and with sector bodies.

Partner with training providers to develop tailored, localised talent solutions.

Conclusion

The Spring 2025 Skills Gauge paints a picture of an engaged and ambitious employer base – one that values earn-and-learn opportunities but needs clearer, more efficient support. With economic headwinds persisting, it is more important than ever for government, education, and industry to collaborate in building a skills system that is responsive, streamlined, and fit for the future.