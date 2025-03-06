Unseen Observation | Reflection and Empowerment

The 3rd installment in the “Unseen Observations” series features testimonials from two Walsall College educators who transitioned from skepticism to advocacy for self-directed, non-hierarchical classroom observation. Louise and Kelly highlight how the collaborative, reflection-focused approach creates sustained professional growth beyond traditional evaluative methods.

Louise:

Engaging in this process without observing traditional classroom settings initially seemed challenging—how could it possibly work? Driven by curiosity, I decided to participate, and I’m truly glad I did. Having been part of this initiative for two years, I now see its greatest value lies in empowering staff. The process allows me to take ownership of my professional development, focusing on areas I want to improve and innovate. Weekly reflection has become a cornerstone of my practice, enabling me to assess each session and continuously enhance my teaching. I also maintain a detailed notebook, which serves as an evolving resource for my growth.

One of the most demanding aspects of this process is the time commitment. Having previously been part of a traditional observation team, I found the contrast striking. Conventional observation often establishes a hierarchical dynamic that can hinder growth, as the focus tends to remain on critique rather than constructive development. In unseen observation, however, this imbalance is removed. Both participants are on equal footing, with a strong emphasis on self-reflection. Trust and honesty are essential, making this collaborative process both meaningful and transformative.

Through my pairings, I’ve learned a great deal about myself by listening to others discuss their practices. It has prompted deeper thinking and reflection on my approach in ways that other processes have not. The value of this method lies in its ongoing nature—there is no finite conclusion. Reflection and refinement continue well beyond the formal observation cycle.

Another key aspect to consider for a broader implementation is the importance of fostering honest, meaningful self-reflection. Participants must be willing to dig deeply and examine their practices with sincerity.

This year, in my role as an expert mentor, I’ve had the opportunity to share my experiences to help my team members build confidence in their reflections and insights. Witnessing their progress and engagement has been immensely rewarding. As someone who initially approached this with skepticism, I see many others starting their journeys from a similar standpoint, and I strive to support them in discovering the process’s value.

Kelly:

Initially, I doubted the unseen observation process, questioning its authenticity and effectiveness. I also questioned how it would be measured and whether staff would genuinely engage in it! However, I soon realised that the process is not only holistic but also profoundly impactful. It provides ongoing support and fosters an environment where judgment is absent, regardless of position. It emphasises that it is perfectly acceptable to ask for help and highlights the importance of self-reflection, a practice that is often overlooked due to time constraints.

The unseen observation process has proven to be a powerful tool for self-growth, offering the essential thinking space required to further develop.

Unlike a traditional one-day observation, the unseen observation encourages sustained, year-long reflection, offering the time and space needed to think critically about my teaching. This long-term approach has been instrumental in my development, particularly in my coaching role, as it creates a non-judgmental atmosphere that nurtures growth and allows me to thrive as an educator. The process motivates me to explore new ideas and perspectives, bridging different levels of experience and sparking innovation. It has deepened my understanding of both me and my students, helping to foster their academic and personal growth.

In conclusion, both Louise and Kelly’s experiences with the unseen observation process highlight its transformative potential for professional growth and development. Despite initial scepticism, they have both come to appreciate the value of this method, which emphasises self-reflection, collaboration, and ongoing improvement. Unlike traditional observation, which can be hierarchical and focused on critique, the unseen observation process fosters a non-judgmental, supportive environment where teachers can take ownership of their growth and experiment with new ideas. By encouraging deep, meaningful reflection over a sustained period, this approach not only enhances teaching practices but also cultivates trust and innovation. Ultimately, the ongoing nature of the process ensures that personal and professional growth continues well beyond the formal observation cycle, benefiting both educators and their students.

Louise Elsby:

Louise has been taught Law in FE in the Midlands for nearly 20 years establishing herself as an experienced and skills educator. As an advanced practitioner, she has consistently demonstrated expertise in her curriculum area. She has recently been appointed as a Quality Development Coach at Walsall College, this role supports staff in continuous professional development and provides training mentoring and enhancement of skills to improve student outcomes.

Kelly Bunce:

I’m Kelly Bunce, and I’m proud to be part of the Quality Development Team at Walsall College. I’ve been at the college for over 11 years, where I primarily teach travel and tourism, with a special focus on aviation—my absolute favourite subject! As a self-proclaimed plane enthusiast, you’ll often find me in the car park, looking up at the sky, indulging in some plane spotting.

I’m passionate about teaching and learning, and I strive to be a positive role model for both staff and students. My role also includes coaching and supporting both new and existing staff.

By Louise Elsby, Quality Development Coach at Walsall College and Kelly Bunce, Quality Development Team Member at Walsall College.