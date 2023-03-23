Venturing into different creative pathways with Chris Barrett

In this week’s Teach Inspire Create podcast episode, former photojournalist and founder of thinkFOUND, Chris Barrett, joins UAL Awarding Body.

This episode explores the importance of reinventing yourself creatively, and Chris shares anecdotes from some of his amazing adventures taking photos around the world.

Chris Barrett enjoyed an exciting career in photojournalism before starting up social enterprise thinkFOUND, a sustainable furniture design company that utilises reclaimed materials in London.

The enterprise also offers training and work experience opportunities to young people in the community, providing them with pathways into employment and experience in a creative industry.

Listen to Chris’ episode and subscribe to the Teach Inspire Create podcast.

Published in