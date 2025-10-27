Wales Benefits from £1.1Bn Defence Investment Backing Thousands of Skilled Jobs

Welsh communities are benefiting from significant defence investment that is backing high-quality careers across the nation.

£1.1 billion annual defence expenditure with industry in Wales supporting 3,900 directly supported industry jobs.

£340 defence spending per person across Wales as part of Government’s historic increase to 2.6% of GDP by 2027.

Investment spans advanced manufacturing and cyber security sectors from Anglesey to Cardiff.

Welsh communities are benefiting from significant defence investment that is backing high-quality careers across the nation, according to a new UK Defence Footprint booklet which highlights the positive impact of defence spending on the nations and regions of the UK.

The latest government figures highlight that Wales received £1.1 billion in defence spending in the last year alone, directly supporting 3,900 Welsh jobs across a range of sectors. This represents £340 in defence spending per person across Wales, demonstrating the significant economic impact of the Government’s defence commitments on Welsh communities.

This substantial investment underpins the Government’s historic increase in defence spending to 2.6% of GDP by 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament. The commitment reflects the Government’s recognition that defence spending not only keeps the nation secure but also serves as a powerful engine for economic growth across all regions of the UK, delivering on the Plan for Change.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“The defence industry is a vital part of the Welsh economy and provides thousands of high-quality jobs across every part of the country. “Each of the Ministry of Defence’s top five suppliers has a footprint here so Wales is well placed to benefit from the UK Government’s increase in defence spending. “Our number one mission is kickstarting economic growth and by investing in the defence sector we are safeguarding our national security, creating new jobs and putting more money in people’s pockets.”

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP said:

“Our record uplift in defence investment will ensure our forces have the kit they need to fight, ensuring we are secure at home and strong abroad. “By making defence an engine for growth across the country and supporting the Government’s Plan for Change, the defence dividend is benefitting Welsh jobs, communities and businesses. “Wales’ expertise in advanced manufacturing and cyber security makes it an essential part of Britain’s defence ecosystem, delivering prosperity for communities across the country.”

Wales’ defence sector spans armoured vehicle production and high-end drone manufacturing, with defence companies establishing major operations from Anglesey to Cardiff. These investments are creating opportunities across cutting-edge technology development and supporting its growing reputation as a hub for defence innovation.

The defence investment creates a ripple effect throughout the Welsh economy, supporting not only direct employment but also numerous supply chain businesses and local communities. From advanced manufacturing and cyber security to research and development, the sector provides opportunities for highly skilled workers whilst demonstrating the industry’s vital role in supporting local families across Wales.