Waltham Forest College Hosts Minister for Major Youth Employment Launch Backed by £1 Billion Investment

Waltham Forest College proudly hosted the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Pat McFadden, for the national media launch of a landmark youth employment initiative set to transform opportunities for young people across the UK.

The high-profile event positioned Waltham Forest College at the centre of a major national announcement. Backed by a £1 billion government investment, the programme aims to create 200,000 jobs for young people while delivering the most significant transformation of apprenticeships in a decade.

Bringing together over 100 employers, stakeholders, apprentices, and students, the event reinforced the critical role of the Further Education Sector in driving economic growth, developing skills, and supporting young people into great careers.

During his visit, the Secretary of State reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring every young person aged 16-24 has the opportunity to earn or learn. He also challenged common misconceptions about young people’s attitudes toward work, highlighting their ambition, resilience, and potential.

As host of this major national launch, Waltham Forest College demonstrated its leadership in equipping students with the skills, confidence, and ambition to succeed, brought to life powerfully through the story of alumna Tilly. Sharing her journey from student to securing a prestigious apprenticeship with Mercedes-Benz UK, she exemplified the transformative impact of high-quality technical education and the importance of strong employer partnerships in opening doors to exceptional career opportunities.

Former student, Tilly, said:

“I am so thankful for the opportunities that have been given to me and the support all the way through from the College. As a female in a predominantly males’ industry, I thought I would find it difficult, but everyone has been so supportive and encouraged me all the way and I am now six months into my dream job with Mercedes-Benz UK. This may be the first time you have heard my name but hopefully it won’t be the last!”

Janet Gardner OBE, Principal and CEO of Waltham Forest College, said:

“We were delighted to host the Secretary of State for this significant national announcement. This investment strongly aligns with the Government’s priorities to boost productivity, address skills shortages, and drive inclusive economic growth. Further education colleges play a critical role in delivering on these ambitions, particularly in supporting young people into high-quality jobs and helping employers access the skilled workforce they need.

This investment recognises the immense talent and potential of young people, and we are proud to be at the heart of delivering these opportunities and supporting the UK’s future workforce.”

Hosting this national launch further strengthens Waltham Forest College’s position as a leading hub for skills, innovation, and opportunity, actively supporting learners and employers to build a highly skilled, future-ready workforce and driving sustainable economic growth at both a local and national level.

Prospective students are invited to take the next step towards a success