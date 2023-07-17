Want the skills to start a side hustle?

London Learning Consortium has launched a new Digital Marketing & Business Enterprise Study Programme.

Learners can now enrol on the 35-week course for a September start date.

London Learning Consortium is a training provider based in the heart of Croydon. They have just launched their NEW Study Programme courses which are in the digital industry.

The Digital Marketing & Business Enterprise Study Programme was launched due to the success that the Digital Marketing Traineeship had at LLC. The new Study Programme course is tailored slightly differently to include the aspects of business enterprise as well as the marketing side.

The course is 35 weeks and gives the learners a chance to not only gain their chosen qualification in Digital Marketing, but it will also see the learners achieving:

L2 Certificate in Business Enterprise, NCFE.

Functional skills English/GCSE English, City & Guilds/Pearsons.

Functional Skills Maths/GCSE Maths, City & Guilds/Pearsons.

Employability Skills, Highfield.

The course is ideal for young people wanting to have a career in the creative industry or even those that have an entrepreneurial flair and want to set up their own business. London Learning Consortium gives learners the opportunity to decide their own pathway and the skills to achieve it.

Learners will be guided by industry experts and learn cutting-edge skills from the best of the best. Learners will have access to platforms that are used in real-life employment settings and will get the chance to put their skills to the test.

Xavier, a young learner at LLC says

“LLC is a great place to go if you’re not sure of what you’re doing as they will help you with your career and help you figure things out, I didn’t think I would be doing web building but I am and it’s great!”

On your journey throughout this captivating Study Programme, you will get the opportunity to apply your knowledge in a setting that allows you to explore your creative side. You will have access to work experience so that you can get a real understanding of Marketing and Business Enterprise in a setting that will help you learn outside of the classroom.

The Digital Marketing and Business Enterprise Study Programme can lead to a number of different roles across the creative industry, including:

Marketing Manager

SEO Specialist

Content Strategist or Content Marketer

Social Media Manager

Digital Marketer

If you are interested in social media, video content and creating a side hustle then sign up for the Digital Marketing & Business Enterprise Study Programme today here.

