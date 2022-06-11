What did the G7 say about the future of Skills? FE Soundbite edition 648

Welcome to FE Soundbite Edition 648, this is the e-journal giving you a round-up of this week’s latest news and insights from thought leaders across FE, Skills and Employability on FE News. So for nearly 12.5 years, Soundbite has been our weekly newsletter to highlight interesting news from the week and highlight cool thought leadership articles that have stood out to me from this week on FE News.

Feedback from the G7 on the shape of future skills

My mate Paul Grainger wrote a really interesting piece sharing insights from the G7. Paul is a part of the T7 (Think Tank of the G7) and he gave us an insight into the G7’s thinking around the future of Skills…. I highly, highly recommend checking this out. … and we are incredibly lucky to have these sort of global skills insights from Paul.

How do we make Social Action and Impact as a part of FE’s DNA?

Another great friend of FE News is Dr Sam Parrett who has started up so many social impact initiatives in FE I have lost count! I would highly recommend grabbing a cuppa and checking out Making Social Action Part of the Sector’s DNA. This is an important read.. as I would love to see even more social impact and social action in the sector… and Sam is a total expert and thought leader on how to create positive change and social action in communities. For me, this is absolutely essential reading on how we can all think of ways to

Another good mate of mine… and FE News…. is Lou Mycroft and I would also recommend checking out: Potentia: FE’s Secret Sauce. Grab a cuppa and check it out.

‘Microcredentials’ can kickstart a Skills Revolution

There were interesting reports out this week. The Lifelong Education Commission released a report on Microcredentials in Lifelong learning (it is no secret that I am very, very interested in Microcrendentials and I think there is massive potential to develop ‘stackable skills’, bespoke and unique learning experiences for learners). So I would highly recommend checking this out.

Student Support Champion

This is really interesting.. .and is this the first steps for more support around mental health and well-being for FE and Apprenticeship learners? HE Students will benefit from more joined-up support from their universities thanks to the creation of the first ever Student Support Champion.

Thousands more school and sixth form places to be created

There are mixed views on more Sixth Form places being created… depending what side of the sector you are on. Check out the sector reaction piece below.

