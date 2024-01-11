Which IT apprenticeship is right for my business?

Our world is constantly evolving, and we need the latest technology in order to keep up.

IT professionals hold the keys to technology, systems and data. In our ever-more digital workplaces, these roles aren’t just important, they are vital. Businesses across various industries are increasingly relying on skilled IT professionals to drive innovation and ensure smooth operations, but we all know that such in-demand skills come at a cost.

Enter escalla’s digital apprenticeships! Our IT apprentices bring fresh perspectives and a wealth of up-to-date knowledge regarding emerging technologies and digital trends, at a minimal cost to your business. Apprentices understanding of the ever-evolving ICT landscape allows them to identify and implement innovative solutions that can significantly enhance your company’s efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness.

To help you decide which programme would work best for your business, let’s explore our range of IT apprenticeships and see which business environments are best suited to each.

1. Level 3 Information Communications Technician

Ideal for: Small to Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

ICT apprentices help with the day-to-day running of the business’ tech, especially fixing technical problems, diagnosing faults, and maintaining all computer and network systems. SMEs often require versatile IT professionals who can handle a range of tasks, making this apprenticeship an excellent fit. Apprentices in this programme learn to troubleshoot networks, install and configure hardware, and provide user support – all crucial skills for maintaining the day-to-day operations of a smaller business.

Our ICT apprenticeship programme is one of our most popular amongst businesses. Because of this, we offer three distinct pathways, allowing you to align the chosen pathway with your specific business requirements. Whether it’s networking, legislation and risk management, or devices and troubleshooting, each pathway offers unique expertise and skills that cater to different facets of your organisation.

2. Level 3 Digital Support Technician

Ideal for: Customer-Focused Industries

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organisations handling sensitive data must invest in robust cybersecurity measures.

As cyber threats continue to evolve, organisations handling sensitive data must invest in robust cybersecurity measures. The Level 4 Cyber Security Technologist programme is tailored for those aiming to protect systems from cyber threats. Industries dealing with financial transactions, healthcare records, or sensitive corporate information will find this apprenticeship extremely valuable.

3. Level 4 Cyber Security Technologist

Ideal for: Financial Institutions, Healthcare, and Large Corporations

4. Level 4 Network Engineer

Ideal for: Telecommunications and Infrastructure-Intensive Businesses

For businesses heavily reliant on network infrastructure, the Level 4 Network Engineer apprenticeship is a game-changer. Telecommunications companies, data centres, and any business where network reliability is paramount will benefit from apprentices trained in designing, implementing, and maintaining complex networks. The Network Engineer programme equips apprentices with the skills needed to ensure seamless connectivity and communication within an organisation.

5. Level 4 Software Developer

Ideal for: Technology Companies and Software Development Firms

Choosing the right IT apprenticeship programme is a strategic decision that should align with the unique needs of your business. By understanding the specific skills and focus areas of each programme, you can invest in talent that will drive your organisation’s success in the digital era. Whether you’re a small business or a large corporation, there’s an IT apprenticeship programme that’s tailor-made for you, and we’d be more than happy you help you along your journey.

