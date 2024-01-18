Will AI Really Impact Future Career Opportunities for Young People

Artificial intelligence is at the forefront of everybody’s minds as we enter 2024. With the potential use cases and functionality of automation, intuitive tools and everything in between; education and the changing face of the modern workforce are subjects that are being heavily debated. There are certainly going to be arguments both in support of and against the future of technology and how it will affect the way we live, but will AI really have an impact on career opportunities for young people?

A newer approach to learning

AI has the capability to learn, analyse large datasets and provide actionable, valuable information, and this is having an impact on learning and the way education is approached. From connecting educators and students via online study tools and automating emails to parents, when it comes to children of school age, challenges faced in teaching and learning practices can be better addressed and targeted to improve overall education. On a wider scale, however, AI can accelerate progress and understanding in a host of fields. Implementing technology in classrooms and educational materials is going to give children the skills they need to enrich their future potential, and this could help us to navigate ever-changing tech working landscapes.

The role of AI in job markets

We are already seeing an increase in the use of intelligent technologies within a myriad of sectors, and tools like the CapCut creative suite and ChatGPT are taking on responsibilities that would once have needed professional assistance (including graphic design and content writing). Right now, many of the solutions being implemented are being used to boost accessibility, streamline manual/menial tasks and improve services, which can all lead to a more productive work and living environment. A key point at the moment is that AI is acting in a supportive manner and can improve everything from healthcare to education, but as innovation continues of course, the possibilities are going to be almost endless.

As some roles are already being revolutionised and potentially replaced, there is some real concern for future employment. Not only are creative niches likely to be overtaken by AI, but so too are areas with routine elements, data collection and summary and even compliance and clerical work, which are going to be significantly impacted. The good news is that AI also has the potential to create new jobs, however. So far, there are attractive roles emerging in areas including:

Data science

AI research

Digital and data engineering

Business intelligence

Computer programming

Website development and coding

AI product creation

There will likely be a need for a blend of hard and soft skills, as well as competencies in an array of subjects, for young people to be able to enter new markets and see success in career building. This means that the more children are educated in using technology and rely on low-level AI to increase function right now, the better equipped they will be when finding worthwhile job opportunities in the coming years.

The core principles and concerns of artificial intelligence

One piece of information that needs to be considered with AI is the fact that it has the ability to take one of two main paths. It’s this split in function that is causing the most concern and the way in which technologies are handled now could very much define the future. In one instance, AI could take the stresses and strains out of everyday tasks and perform as well as, and also better than, humans – but this could lead to capital and labour gaps and further drive inequality.

On the other hand, AI could be leveraged to open up more opportunities by creating new tasks and offering more diverse capabilities that can be built upon for a brighter future. This would see a focus on improved contextual information and better access to problem-solving and decision-making tools. These will work alongside the human workforce, instead of replacing it.

It is now the responsibility of governments, tech sectors and even business managers to fully understand, approach and embrace AI in the right ways. Using an AI driven video editor for YouTube to create and share business presentations for example isn’t likely to have an impact on future job security, whereas implementing tools that take care of customer inquiries over employing human support could.

In short, the ethical and responsible use of AI is going to be pivotal. This, alongside the legalities and regulations surrounding its implementation when considering how it will impact the future of career opportunities for young people.

Key takeaways

What we can garner from previous successful advancements in tech is that there are certainly going to be challenges. With the rapid evolution of artificial intelligence in particular, it is likely to become as integral to modern life as computers and smartphones have been.

