Willmott Dixon completes North Kent College double ahead of 2022/23 academic year

Willmott Dixon has completed its second project in the space of eight months at North Kent College, having successfully handed over a new state-of-the-art motor vehicle workshop at Hadlow College (part of North Kent College).

Working as North Kent College’s partner for growth, the motor vehicle workshop, procured via the SCAPE Construction framework will enable hundreds of students to learn automotive skills and gain entry to a highly skilled career sector which faces a national skills shortage. Alongside the construction of a new steel-framed automotive workshop, the project also included the refurbishment of three existing buildings and the upgrade of mechanical and electrical infrastructure.

The project forms part of a wider collaboration which also saw Willmott Dixon handover a £9.7m Performing and Production Digital Arts Facility in January 2022. Located at North Kent College’s Oakfield Lane campus in Dartford, the two-storey building has equipped the college’s students with a performance venue, dance studios, music performance spaces, digital design classrooms and workshops to boost their studies.

David Gleed, Chief Executive and Executive Principal, North Kent College said

“We are delighted with these two valuable additions to our existing high-quality facilities across our four campuses. Our new Motor Vehicle workshop at Hadlow brings outstanding learning opportunities in the Hadlow and Tonbridge areas to rival our existing facilities at Gravesend. Our new Performing Arts and Digital Creative Centre at Dartford builds upon, and will further enhance, our exceptional reputation for the Arts at North Kent. We thank all of our partners in successfully bringing these projects through to such an impressive conclusion.”

Roger Forsdyke, Managing Director of Willmott Dixon’s London and South business said:

“These two projects at North Kent College will provide their students with access to outstanding facilities to further their studies and gain entry into rewarding careers, we are proud to have played our part.”

Mark Robinson, Group Chief Executive at SCAPE, said:

“The motor vehicle workshop will be a vital asset to the College and community, helping hundreds of students to be inspired and learn invaluable skills in a state-of-the-art learning environment. We are proud to have supported our partner, Willmott Dixon on the delivery of the workshop, including helping to accelerate this important project forward.”

Published in