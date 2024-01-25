Wiltshire College & University Centre launches first nursing associates course

Wiltshire College & University Centre is launching an innovative nursing associates course for the first time thanks to an exciting new collaboration.

People looking to start a rewarding career in healthcare can now apply to study a Nursing Associate Foundation Degree after the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) approved plans for Wiltshire College & University Centre (WCUC), Coventry University Group, and Salisbury Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to teach the course from September 2024.

The course will be taught by specialist nurse tutors from WCUC at their Salisbury campus, as well as tutors from Coventry University Group, with placement opportunities provided by Salisbury Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

WCUC Principal and CEO Iain Hatt said:

“We are delighted to be working with Coventry University Group and Salisbury Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to deliver this course which will benefit career growth in this important sector within the city and wider community.

“We have made significant investment to develop state-of-the-art facilities to support the provision of the wide range of health and care courses offered at our Salisbury campus, including the creation of a hospital training ward, mock ambulance facility and simulated home care setting ready for launch in September 2024.”

Coventry University Group CEO and Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Latham CBE, said:

“We are delighted that this NMC approval will allow us to work with Wiltshire College and University Centre and Salisbury Hospital NHS Foundation Trust to provide a local pathway to the NHS.

“We have a track record of working with NHS Trusts in areas with higher education gaps to address staff shortages, with each and every one of our recent nursing graduates from our CU Scarborough site going straight into the local workforce.

“We have more than 5,000 students currently studying healthcare courses in Coventry, Scarborough, London and online, who we hope will go on to join the NHS and other care providers.

“For us, this is just the start and we are looking forward to supporting further expansion of health and care education in Salisbury and across Wiltshire.”

Nursing associates work as part of the wider nursing team in a role designed to bridge the gap between nurses and healthcare assistants within clinical practice. The nursing associate role is a stand-alone role that also provides a progression route in to graduate level nursing.

Judy Dyos, Chief Nursing Officer at Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust, comments:

“It is incredibly exciting to see a fresh approach to nurse education in Salisbury. People living in the local area will now be able to train in the city, gain experience at the hospital, and go on to have a fulfilling career providing care to our local community.

“This course is a positive step towards our wider aspirations of serving and supporting the local community with high quality education and employment. We look forward to welcoming the intake of new students for their work placements in the next academic year.”

Above: A CGI mock-up of the hospital training ward due to open at Wiltshire College & University Centre’s Salisbury campus in September 2024.

