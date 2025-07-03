Wins for SERC Students at OCN NI Learner Endeavour Awards

South Eastern Regional College (SERC), students, projects and staff have been recognised at the 7th Open College Network (OCN) Northern Ireland Learning Endeavour Awards held at Titanic Belfast recently.

A total of £16,000 was awarded to learners and education providers through learning bursaries at the Awards, which aim to celebrate the achievements of learners who have gone to exceptional lengths to achieve their learning goals. The ceremony was hosted by Denise Watson with special guest, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald. Guest speaker, Matthew Bell, former Ireland international hockey player, shared his remarkable story after being given a day to live by medics back in 2019 when they discovered he had a brain tumour.

SERC Apprentice, Eugene Prunty, from Dunmurry, was announced Winner of the Traineeship/Apprenticeship Learner of the Year. The Level 2 Apprentice in Vehicle Maintenance & Repair (Heavy Vehicle), at SERC Lisburn Campus, was also presented with the Hilary Slone MBE Learning Endeavour Award 2025.

Truffle, the vintage shop at SERC Downpatrick Campus, run by the Foundation Skills team and students won the Advancing Learning Through Innovation Award.

Highly Commended Awards went to Mykhailo Chernenko, an ESOL and Be Your Own Boss student at Downpatrick Campus, in the Further Education Learner of the Year category; and to Zarifa Asghari, an ESOL and Essentials Skills student at Lisburn Campus in the Essential Skills Learner of the Year category; and to SERC, in the Provider of the Year category.

Gary Ritchie, Deputy Principal, Curriculum at SERC said, “We are immensely proud to have students, projects, and the college team recognised with OCN Learner Endeavour Awards.

“These Awards are testament to the determination and professionalism of our students and staff teams and our commitment at SERC to deliver real learning for real life.

“We hope the receipts of these Awards, and the bursaries which go with them, will inspire the winners to continue on their learning journey and encourage others to find the education pathway that is right for them.”

Martin Flynn, Chief Executive OCN, said, “This year’s awards ceremony had an extra special feel to it given it’s our 30th anniversary year. I am delighted that once more OCN was able to provide a unique platform for learners to take centre stage, sharing their inspiring stories of achievement.”

Martin added, “I would like to thank Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald for attending. The Minister commented on the positive alignment between the Department and OCN in relation to the key role learning plays in economic growth. I would also like to thank our guest speaker Matthew Bell for sharing his remarkable story. His brain tumour recovery journey is a true inspiration and a great example of what can be achieve with the right support and motivation.”