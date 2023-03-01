Women in Esports Announce Identity Refresh, Manifesto and Key Pillars

British Esports, the UK’s national esports federation, is pleased to announce ahead of International Women’s Day on 8th March 2023, an identity refresh for its award winning diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiative, Women in Esports, alongside a brand new Manifesto and Key Pillars.

The Women in Esports initiative, represented by a series of talented individuals including Alice Leaman and Bryony-Hope Green, who today won an MCV Women in Games Award for Education Impact, and Journalism Impact respectively, aims to create a more diverse and inclusive space in esports. Since its inception in 2019, the initiative has organised various events, tournaments, community initiatives, and educational content to encourage and provide opportunities for women and marginalised groups to participate in esports at all levels.

Ahead of International Women’s Day, the Women in Esports initiative has had a brand new identity refresh, with the new logo available here.

Along with the identity refresh, Women in Esports’ new Manifesto and Key Pillars demonstrate the initiative’s ongoing dedication to improving representation in esports. These fall in line with the wider work that British Esports is undertaking in this area.

The new Manifesto is as follows:

We are Women in Esports, and we are proud to lead the charge for change in the industry. We invite all individuals who share our values and our vision to join us in this mission. Together, we can create a more equitable and inclusive future for esports.

To read the full Manifesto, please visit Women in Esports Manifesto.

Women in Esports has also established four Key Pillars to accompany its Manifesto. These not only help to identify the most critical aspects of the industry that require attention in terms of representation, but also serve as a guide for the initiative’s efforts moving forward.

The new Key Pillars include:

Educating – We understand that long term improvement in underrepresentation can only be achieved through clear education that addresses diversity and inclusivity in esports. Engaging – We actively engage with individuals to participate and excel in the dynamic and rapidly evolving esports industry, highlighting the many career pathways and opportunities across all sectors. Empowering – We believe in empowering individuals to seize opportunities for growth and development in esports, while championing supportive environments that encourage free expression and creativity. Expertise – As experts in diversity, equity and inclusion, we consider it our responsibility to share our knowledge and insights with key stakeholders throughout esports, in order to encourage positive change and foster a more diverse and inclusive environment.

For a full breakdown of the Key Pillars and the focus behind each one, please visit the Women in Esports Key Pillars.

As part of a week-long activation celebrating International Women’s Day, Women in Esports will be running the ‘Centre Stage’ campaign, highlighting women and marginalised genders in the esports industry through a series of spotlight content, interviews and charity streams.

Kicking off today (March 1st 2023), the campaign will also be raising donations for Womankind Worldwide, a global women’s rights organisation working in partnership with women’s movements to transform the lives of women and girls.

“Following our refreshed identity for 2023, we are delighted to share our key pillars and manifesto for Women in Esports,” said Billie Purdie, Women in Esports Manager, British Esports. “We intend to take the initiative to new heights this year, kicking off with our International Women’s Day celebrations. These key pillars and manifesto are a reflection of the aims of the initiative, and will help guide us to cultivate a more equitable space in the esports industry.”

The Women in Esports Manifesto and Key Pillars announced today, underpin and reaffirm British Esports’ commitment to improving the levels of diversity and inclusivity in esports and will help guide the future work of the initiative.

For more information on the award winning Women in Esports initiative, please visit Women in Esports.

Published in