You don’t have to look for a provider for your apprenticeship outside of London!

LLC is based in Croydon, which means keeping it local and supporting businesses in the heart of London.

London Learning Consortium is offering apprenticeships for people aged l6+ with recognised qualifications across several sectors with our trusted employers.

Unlike the majority of training providers, LLC is based in London, which benefits learners as our assessors are always on hand to attend your place of work if necessary. Our team of dedicated assessors are highly effective and work alongside your staff to create bespoke training plans that are above all person-centred and supportive.

An apprenticeship is a great paid work opportunity for people over the age of 16 in England who are:

Early in their career

Looking to upskill in their current job looking for a career change

Not in full-time education Apprenticeships are an exciting paid option for anyone wanting to gain experience, upskill or change career because they offer the chance to earn a wage whilst they work and study.

Unlike the more traditional methods of education, Apprenticeships are a great way for your staff to earn whilst they learn. In the current economic climate & the cost-of-living crisis, this is ideal as staff can finish their studies without any debts.

What’s more, that apprenticeship non-Levy paying organisations are only expected to pay 5% of the overall costs for the course and levy payers who are already paying into the scheme will have the costs covered by this.

LLC has a wide range of Apprenticeships across a number of sectors including:

Learners will receive a wide range of support including an initial Information, advice and guidance session to find out the best career path for you. During your apprenticeship with LLC you will be supported by well-being officers, safeguarding officers and much more!

Apprenticeships not only benefit a learner but they also benefit the company that is recruiting for an apprentice.

Employer of a Business Administration Apprentice says, “Working with LLC has been great and I have enjoyed the process. Kamisha, our apprentice, has done extremely well and we are all proud of her achievements which will benefit the department in many ways.” To find out more about Kamisha and her story, you can visit here.

Kamisha went on to achieve a distinction in her Level 3 Apprenticeship with London Learning Consortium despite her organisation going bankrupt. Not only did Kamisha gain her Level 3 in Business Administration but she also gained her Level 2 in Maths and English.

London Learning Consortium offers apprenticeships from Level 2-5 which is beneficial for all types of learners!

What do the levels mean?

Level Education Equivalent Level Intermediate 2 GCSE Advanced 3 A Level Higher 4,5,6 and 7 Foundation degree and above Degree 6 and 7 Bachelor’s or Master’s degree

