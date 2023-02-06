YPO delivers over 1,000 apprenticeships across the public sector

YPO, one of the UK’s largest public sector buying organisations, is celebrating a key milestone for its Apprenticeship Framework, as it marks the launch of this years’ National Apprenticeship Week.

Since the launch of the YPO Apprenticeship Framework in 2018, YPO has delivered over 1,030 apprenticeships across a number of roles in the public sector.

The YPO framework currently offers 284 apprenticeship standards to its customer base, supported by 257 providers from across the UK.

The standards available are in line with the Institute for Apprenticeships & Technical Education (IfATE) and range from healthcare and teaching roles to technology and policing.

For National Apprenticeship Week 2023, YPO is calling on more public sector organisations and suppliers to consider how apprenticeship training can teach future proof skills and fill positions for the next generation of public sector professionals.

Agnieszka Gajli, Strategic Procurement Manager at YPO, said:

“We’re proud to have supported over 1,000 apprenticeships, kickstarting many career journeys and providing valuable additional skills to staff in the public sector. It’s been amazing to see the progression of the apprenticeship framework and we hope more organisations realise its potential.

Apprenticeships are not just for new starters, they can also provide vital training for existing staff in areas such as digitalisation and business & administration. We will continue to adapt and update the YPO Apprenticeship Framework to provide the best value and service to the public sector.”

Due to the constant developing apprenticeships market and shifting demands of the public sector, the YPO Apprenticeships Framework has been created to offer flexibility. YPO re-opens the framework with new rounds periodically to enhance the current offering, allowing for new standards and providers to be added.

Published in