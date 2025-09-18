Almost 100 trainee teachers receive climate-inclusive education from ten determined primary school pupils

Ten pupils from Welton Primary School (Years 4–6) led a pioneering workshop at Bath Spa University, teaching 90 trainee teachers about climate change and the importance of inclusive climate education.

The event, part of the Green Schools Revolution (GSR) programme by Students Organising for Sustainability UK (SOS-UK), supports the Department for Education’s 2022 Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy and was supported by local Liberal Democrat Councillor Oli Henman.

This marks the first-ever Teach the Teacher workshop delivered by primary school students to trainee teachers, showcasing the power of student voice and youth leadership in shaping the future of education.

Yesterday, in a first-of-its-kind event, ten Welton pupils delivered three Teach the Teacher sessions to groups of PGCE students, demonstrating how young people can help shape teaching practices an embed climate education into the classroom.

The session formed part of the Green Schools Revolution (GSR) programme, launched by Students Organising for Sustainability UK (SOS-UK) to support the implementation of the Department for Education’s (DfE) 2022 Climate Change and Sustainability Strategy. Through GSR’s Teach the Teacher initiative, primary and secondary school students are provided with free training, resources, and support to help them educate trainee teachers on climate change – showing how impactful climate education can be.

The workshop was attended by local Liberal Democrat Councillor Oli Henman, Cabinet Project Lead for Climate Change and an active campaigner on sustainability, justice, and community engagement. It was delivered by Welton Primary pupils from Years 4, 5, and 6, who led three sessions for groups of 30 PGCE students. The aim was to ensure that tomorrow’s classrooms are equipped to address the urgent global and social challenges facing young people today.

This aligns directly with the recent Interim Curriculum and Assessment Report, which called for a “greater focus on sustainability and climate science.” Initiatives such as this are critical to preparing schools – and the future teaching workforce – for the rapid social, environmental, and technological changes that are reshaping society.

With the Department for Education’s climate action plan deadline due this Autumn, initiatives such as Teach the Teacher show how education is evolving – creating classrooms where climate education is the norm. Initiatives like this aim to embed climate education into everyday teaching – meeting a growing need, equipping teachers with the tools they require, and empowering a climate-literate workforce ready to guide our next generation.

From November 2025 Teach the Teacher is looking to connect initial teacher education providers with local schools to improve trainee teacher’s understanding of climate education and prepare them for entering the classroom.

Quote from a Councillor Oli Henman,

“Taking action on climate change is one of the major issues of our time, I am really glad to see such an engaging and enthusiastic response from the young people involved in this project. I am sure that the next generation of teachers will play a key role in continuing to inspire positive responses. As a Council, we are strongly committed to working in partnership for sustainability.”

Quote from Wera Hobhouse, MP for Bath,

“It is truly inspiring to see Bath’s young people taking the lead on such an important issue. As the generation who will face the greatest impacts of the climate crisis, their voices must be heard loud and clear. Initiatives like this show how Bath is leading the way in embedding climate education into every classroom. I am incredibly proud of all involved.”

Quote from Jack di Francesco, Project Manager (Education), SOS-UK,

“2025 is a landmark year for sustainability in education. With the deadline fast approaching for every school to complete a Climate Action Plan, and the Government’s Interim Curriculum and Assessment Report signalling a shift toward embedding climate action into the curriculum, the need for education that delivers environmental skills and knowledge is being recognised more widely.

“Initiatives like Teach the Teacher are vital in empowering the classroom workforce of tomorrow, ensuring that educators not only understand the urgency of the climate crisis but also feel confident to teach it. It was a real privilege to see students step forward, champion their vision for climate education, and demonstrate the power of young voices in shaping the curriculum of the future.”