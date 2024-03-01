AUCSO ANNOUNCES SPEAKERS FOR ITS 40TH ANNUAL CONFERENCE 2024

‘UNVEILING THE ADDED VALUE OF SECURITY SERVICES’

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the leading organisation for security professionals working in Higher and Further Education around the world, has announced a compelling and exciting line up of speakers for this year’s 40th Annual Conference, alongside the theme of ‘Unveiling the Added Value of Security Services’.

The 40th AUCSO Annual Conference will be held at the University of Liverpool on Monday 8 April to Wednesday 10 April 2024. The conference is open to all AUCSO members and will be hosted by Andrew Molloy, AUCSO member and Head of Campus Support Services at the University of Liverpool.

AUCSO Chair, Oliver Curran, said:

“At this year’s Conference we will explore the dynamic landscape of security services and embrace the opportunity to unveil not just the shield that our university and college security teams provide, but the intrinsic added value they bring.

“Security is not merely a safeguard; it is a catalyst for confidence and an embodiment of trust. Together, we will illuminate the often unseen contributions of security services, recognising their role in shaping a resilient and prosperous future for us all.”

The Conference will be opened by Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor, University of Liverpool and the keynote speech will be from Tim Collins, OBE on Global Conflicts: Navigating the Impact on our Campuses.

There will also be engaging and thought-provoking break-out sessions as follows:

Heather Baily, QPM and Paul Fullwood, Chair & Director for Inspections and Enforcement, Security Industry Authority (SIA) – How recent changes within the SIA can add value to the Higher Education Security Sector.

– How recent changes within the SIA can add value to the Higher Education Security Sector. Gus Hodson, Key Account Director, Dataminr – How Campus Security Leaders can embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning.

– How Campus Security Leaders can embrace Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning. Christine Clark, Mental Health, First Aid England and Richard Yates, Chair, AUCSO Mental Health SIG – Mental Health on Campus: Security First Responders or Only Responders?

– Mental Health on Campus: Security First Responders or Only Responders? Kenny MacLeod, Risk Management Resources Ltd – Dealing with campus protests and preparing Campus Security for the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023.

– Dealing with campus protests and preparing Campus Security for the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023. Dave Wilson, Regional Modern Slavery & Organised Immigration, Crime Coordinator, Regional Organised Crime Unit, West Midlands Police – Chinese Student vulnerability to organised crime influence.

– Chinese Student vulnerability to organised crime influence. Alan Cain, Head of Security and Emergency Management University of Salford – Proactive Measures and Preparedness for Emerging Risks on Campuses.

– Proactive Measures and Preparedness for Emerging Risks on Campuses. Darren Chalmers, Stevens Group, COO & MD, EMEA/APAC Critical Arc – Bridging the Gap between Cyber and Physical Security on Campus.

– Bridging the Gap between Cyber and Physical Security on Campus. Daniel Frith, Sales Director, DTS Solutions – Enhancing Campus Security through Technology Integration.

Furthermore, there will be a number of panel discussions that offer immense value to members covering:

AUCSO’s Benchmarking launched recently in partnership with ISARR with Julie Barker and Adrian Dennehy, AUCSO and Nick Beale and Russ Huxtable, ISARR.

Martyn’s Law – ‘what are we waiting for’ with Figen Murray, moderated by Nathan Emmerich.

The Value of Transformation for Campus Security, Empowering Campus Security

VAWG Challenges and Solutions.

New suppliers and AUSCO partners will be supporting the Conference with an exciting exhibition of products and services. All delegates will be able to visit the exhibition in between workshops and talks to network, share, and learn.

There will be a Welcome Reception and Exhibitors Fayre on the Monday evening in the Conference Centre and a Networking Evening is planned for the Tuesday evening to be held at Anfield, the home of Liverpool Football Club.

Celebrating some incredible achievements across 2023, a glittering Black Tie Gala Dinner and Awards Evening will take place on the Wednesday evening when the winners of the AUCSO Awards will be announced.

Commenting on the Conference, AUCSO Chief Operating Officer, Julie Barker, said:

“We are very much looking forward to our 40th Annual Conference, and we are committed to an excellent line up of thought-provoking, topical speakers, and the opportunities for networking. There will also be some exciting additions to our 40th anniversary conference. We are looking forward to seeing corporate partners and our members from across the globe as we discuss the ‘value’ that our security services add to our campus communities on a day to day basis

“Last year we had a record attendance, and this year we are determined to beat that. If you would like to attend, do register as soon as possible as places are filling up quickly.”

The Conference is open to AUCSO members. For further details and to register your place at the conference please visit here.

Registration for this year’s Conference closes on Friday 11 March 2024.