Giving Trees

A huge thank you to everyone who donated gifts as part of South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Staff Association Giving Tree initiative.



Staff and students were invited to purchase gifts for donation to older people and carers in the community through local Social Workers and Social Care Teams, and also to clients of Women’s Aid. The beautifully packaged gifts also contained a Christmas card with a personal message for someone who may be alone, or have limited opportunities for social contact, to let the recipient know that someone was thinking about them this festive season.

SERC’s Staff Association were delighted at the generosity of students and staff who helped spread some cheer.

Staff with some of Giving Tree Gifts donated at Lisburn Campus

Students, staff and The Grinch with some of the Giving Tree Gifts donated at SERC’s Newcastle Campus.

