Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

Giving Trees

SERC December 21, 2023
0 Comments
Downpatrick Campus Giving Tree Gifts

A huge thank you to everyone who donated gifts as part of South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Staff Association Giving Tree initiative.   

Staff and students were invited to purchase gifts for donation to older people and carers in the community through local Social Workers and Social Care Teams, and also to clients of Women’s Aid.   The beautifully packaged gifts also contained a Christmas card with a personal message for someone who may be alone, or have limited opportunities for social contact, to let the recipient know that someone was thinking about them this festive season.

SERC’s Staff Association were delighted at the generosity of students and staff who helped spread some cheer.   

Staff with some of Giving Tree Gifts donated at Lisburn Campus
Students, staff and The Grinch with some of the Giving Tree Gifts donated at SERC’s Newcastle Campus.
Recommend0 recommendationsPublished in Social impact
Published in: Social impact
SERC
The most successful college in Northern Ireland, offering Full-time and Part-time courses, plus bespoke business training and services designed to get results.

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts
  • Invite this member to groups
  • Message this member
  • Add this member as a connection

Please note: This action will also remove this member from your connections and send a report to the site admin. Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .