GMLPN Becomes a Community Interest Company

The Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) is pleased to announce that, as of 27 May 2026, the organisation has officially transitioned to a Community Interest Company (CIC).

This significant milestone reflects GMLPN’s continued commitment to operating as a not-for-profit organisation focused on supporting its members and strengthening vocational and technical education across Greater Manchester.

Becoming a CIC brings the organisation closer to its mission and values. It reinforces GMLPN’s role in championing high-quality, inclusive learning provision while ensuring that its work delivers lasting benefit to the wider community. The transition also formalises the organisation’s community-focused purpose, including the assurance that its assets will always be used for community benefit.

Through its activities, GMLPN supports education and training providers to deliver inclusive, high-quality vocational and technical education. By helping providers respond effectively to employer needs and enhance their provision, the organisation contributes to improved social mobility, workforce development, and sustainable economic growth across the region.

Alongside this transition, GMLPN continues to strengthen its governance and representation of the communities it serves. The recent appointment of Billy Darroch to the GMLPN Board brings valuable experience from the voluntary, community, social enterprise and faith (VCSFE) sector, reflecting the organisation’s commitment to broadening its reach, deepening community engagement, and embedding diverse perspectives within its strategic direction. This enhanced representation will help ensure the network remains responsive to local needs while continuing to support inclusive skills development across Greater Manchester.

This transition marks an important step in the network’s evolution, strengthening its ability to support members, drive collaboration, and deliver impactful initiatives that benefit learners, employers, and communities across Greater Manchester.

Mark Currie, Chair of GMLPN:

“Becoming a Community Interest Company is an important step forward for GMLPN and reinforces our commitment to delivering real value across Greater Manchester. Our focus remains firmly on supporting education and training providers, of all types, to deliver inclusive, high-quality vocational and technical education, ensuring that learners from all backgrounds have access to the skills they need to succeed. By strengthening collaboration between providers and employers, we can better respond to workforce needs, drive social mobility, and contribute to sustainable economic growth across the region. This transition ensures that our work continues to benefit both our members and the wider community we serve.”