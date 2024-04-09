Golden Scissors Award for Hannah Pritchard

NPTC Group of Colleges had the pleasure of welcoming Lee Stafford to our Afan and Newtown Colleges to inspire students and award a staff member for their hard work.

Lee provided the Academy students with a demonstration of two of his amazing hair recipes the layer cut and the twisted tong, sharing tips and techniques along the way. The Lee Stafford Educational programme provides standard-specific recipes, and support, that help students develop skills and assures the college a region-wide reputation as the ‘go to’ place for hairdressing training.

His demonstration workshop began with a special award for Newtown College Hairdressing lecturer Hannah Pritchard who has achieved the Master Trainer Diploma, also known as the ‘Golden Scissors’, for hitting the ‘Big 10’ outcomes in all Level 2 and Level 3 recipes.

Lee explained: “Hannah has proved she has put in a lot of hard work to receive the Golden Scissors. She’s demonstrated through practice and then videoing herself that she can replicate the recipes as well as me. It’s not easy and normally takes two years. And when you can do every recipe to a ‘Big 10’ standard, that’s our Michelin Star equivalent, and to demonstrate you have reached that standard she gets our Golden Scissors and certificate.

Hannah said:

“I’ve enjoyed the process of perfecting the techniques and feel confident that I can support students to the best of my ability and in line with the high standards that Lee has set. We had an excellent morning, and the students were able to ask Lee all sorts of questions to help inspire their journeys.”

Juliana Thomas Head of school: Hair and Applied Therapies said:

“We are very appreciative of the support the College receives from Lee and his team. He has such a plethora of experience it’s always fascinating listening to him. Well done too to Hannah, we are proud of her achievements.”

Julianna also added a thanks to student Megan for modelling for the morning.

Staff and students learnt about the journey Lee took to begin his career and were inspired by his stories of progression, product innovations and celebrity clientele. Whilst he demonstrated his styling techniques, he offered advice and gave the chance for staff and students to ask questions. Lee also handed out Lee Stafford branded products.

