Hundreds of schools unite to break world record for largest ever assembly in support of Ukraine

The school leaders’ union, the NAHT is supporting an education charity for Ukranian children, the Svitlo School, who are today aiming to break the record for the largest-ever online school assembly from 9.15am to 9.30am (UK time) on Friday 1 March 2024.

The pupil-led online assembly will mark the two-year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine and give children and young people the opportunity to hear from three Ukrainian students.

Kseniia is 17, and fled Donetsk and Mauripol, to live in Germany. She is now a junior ambassador to the EU parliament.

Anna is 14 and was forced to leave Kharkiv. She is now a refugee in London.

Tymur is 10, and still lives in Ukraine.

The students will talk about the impact of war on their lives, their hopes for the future, and how education and their school community have helped them. Over 200 schools have signed up.

NAHT has supported Svitlo in their world record attempt. Dave Woods, chair of NAHT’s International Committee, said:

“This should be a poignant, thought-provoking, and uplifting assembly as we hear directly from Ukranian pupils affected by the war and their aspirations for the future. We’d encourage as many schools as possible to sign up and support Svitlo School with their record attempt.”

Gavin Hepherd-Hall, Svitlo’s Academic Director, said:

“We are excited to make Svitlo’s World Record Assembly an historic event, breaking records, raising awareness and inspiring positive change through education.”

The Assembly is available here and can be used for reporting in print, online and broadcast:

More information can be found here: Svitlo World Record Assembly (svitloschool.com)