National Dyslexia Award Winners 2022

Dyslexia stars pick up awards at glittering event

Inspiring people across the UK with dyslexia and those who support dyslexics have been celebrated at a special awards night.

Amongst the winners of the national Dyslexia Awards were Northumbria Police, Glasgow-based Dekko Comics, the founder of the British Ironworks Centre in Shropshire and Birmingham-based Popcorn Ltd. The awards ceremony was held at the Enginuity interactive museum in Coalbrookdale, Shropshire, on September 24, with about 100 guests present and many more watching on live streams from around the country.

Awards founder Elizabeth Wilkinson MBE said the celebration event was a huge success. She said:

“All nine awards were open to nominations from right across the UK, and the judges were overjoyed with the quality of entries in all sections.

“It is fabulous to hear so many stories of dyslexic people putting their stamp on the world, as well as the heart-warming stories of the tutors, teachers and support staff who empower and encourage success.

“The diversity of dyslexic thinking can bring amazing results and have an outstanding impact so long as dyslexics get to work to their strengths, and that is why it is so important to recognise those employers and educators who empower and encourage.”

The Dyslexia Awards showcase the diverse skills and strengths of dyslexic people and recognise the hard work and dedication of those supporting dyslexics to achieve their ambitions.

Awards were presented in nine categories and the winners were:

· Learning Support Award: Tina Birring from Birmingham City University

· Special Educational Needs Coordinator (SENCO) Award: Samantha Jones from City of Wolverhampton College in the West Midlands

· Exceptional Educator Award: Katie Frimston from Roseheath College, Cheshire

· Amazing Artist Award: Rossie Stone, creator of Dekko Comics based in Glasgow, Scotland

· Entrepreneur Award: Clive Knowles, founder of the British Ironworks Centre in Shropshire

· Community Shining Star Award (20plus): Texas Bishop from Redditch, Worcestershire

· Community Shining Star Award (aged 13-19): Morgan Jones from Shropshire

· Innovation Award: Simon Washbrook, founder of Birmingham-based CRM Popcorn

· Supportive Employer Award: Northumbria Police

Eli, who is dyslexic herself, has run The Dyslexic Dyslexia Consultant business since 2007 and worked in the field of dyslexia for 22 years. She was awarded an MBE for her services to dyslexia in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

She is committed to showcasing the commitment and inspiration of educators, marking the achievements of dyslexic individuals and celebrating diversity in the workplace to bring about positive changes in society.

