University joins Storyhouse Climate event

Earth is at the heart of the conversation this November at a full day conference on climate change and sustainability.

The Storyhouse Climate event on Friday, November 4 sees the cultural centre joining forces with the University of Chester and the Royal Geographic Society to give people of all ages the chance to share knowledge and explore solutions to the challenges facing our planet.

It will see a host of leading scientists and thinkers, sustainability pioneers, creatives and young people come together to talk about the work that is being done to combat climate change and promote a more sustainable way of living.

The day-long event will include performances and practical workshops as well as presentations, discussion panels and stands where visitors and delegates can learn more about ways in which they can help reduce their carbon footprint and protect the environment.

Storyhouse Creative Director Suzie Henderson said:

“I’m very pleased we’re able to work in partnership with the University of Chester to be able to bring this vitally important subject to our community here at Storyhouse. It’s going to be a fascinating and invigorating day.”

Tamara Hunt, of the University’s Sustainability Team said:

“Climate change and how we can live sustainably are key challenges, impacting all our lives whether that’s at a local, national or international level. Storyhouse Climate will give everyone the chance to learn more about the work already going on to combat – and find solutions to – the effects of climate change and the move towards a more sustainable lifestyle for all.”

This event grew from ideas originally developed after an internal interdisciplinary research event in 2020. Dr Helen Southall, Senior Lecturer in Computer Science and Dr Katie Barnett from the Department of Music, Media and Performance initially developed the idea as an interdisciplinary symposium on climate change.

Since then, the idea has very much taken on a life of its own, with a catalyst being a research networking event which brought in Dr Si Poole, Associate Professor of Cultural Education at the University and Senior Leader in Cultural Education and Research at Storyhouse, and Tamara Hunt.

This offered the opportunity to create a much more broad-based and publicly accessible event, drawing on the facilities and expertise of Storyhouse, and Si and Tamara’s networks of contacts in the wider community.

Helen said:

“Interdisciplinary research and public engagement are priorities for the University, especially in areas that affect us all, such as climate change and sustainability.

“It’s very satisfying to see this event coming together at last. It will offer opportunities to share knowledge about current issues and potential solutions, and also to make contacts that could lead to important progress in the future.

We hope that all the participants, both from within and beyond the University, have a productive and enjoyable day.”

