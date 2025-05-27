NWSLC student in the running for prestigious national award

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College (NWSLC) is celebrating the success of T Level Health student Tirenioluwa Awe, who has been named a finalist in the 2025 NCFE Aspiration Awards, a nationwide celebration of outstanding achievement in vocational and technical education.

Tirenioluwa has been shortlisted for the Council for Awards in Care, Health and Education (CACHE) Outstanding Achievement Award, a special category introduced this year to mark the 80th anniversary of CACHE qualifications.

The award recognises individuals who have gone above and beyond in the fields of education, early years, and health and social care.

The award is part of the NCFE Aspiration Awards, launched by education charity NCFE in 2018, honour the dedication, innovation, and impact of learners, apprentices, educators, support staff, and educational institutions across the UK. This year, the awards attracted hundreds of nominations in seven categories, with the final shortlist selected by a panel of 30 influential judges from across the sector.

David Gallagher, Chief Executive of NCFE, said: “Congratulations to all the finalists of the Aspiration Awards 2025.

“Every year, we’re inspired by the incredible talent, hard work, and dedication shown across the further education sector – from learners and apprentices to the educators and organisations that support them.

‘This year was no exception, and the quality of nominations made the judges’ task of selecting a shortlist extremely difficult.”

Tirenioluwa’s exceptional commitment to her studies, combined with her passion for healthcare and her proactive involvement in her learning journey, earned her a place among just six national finalists in this prestigious category.

Silke Friedersdorff, lecturer in health and social care at NWSLC said: “Tirenioluwa is an exceptional student whose dedication and maturity far exceed her years. She has a natural empathy and drive that make her ideally suited to a career in health and social care. We are incredibly proud to see her achievements recognised on a national stage.”

NWSLC recently completed a £2.5 million redevelopment of its Automotive, Engineering, Immersive and T Level facilities, creating bespoke industry-standard spaces, including mock hospital wards, nurseries, laboratories, and engineering workshops. These state-of-the-art environments provide students with essential practical experience to prepare them for their careers.

The winners of the Aspiration Awards 2025 will be announced in late June.

NWSLC was officially rated as “Good”, with “Outstanding” recognition for student behaviour and attitudes and the highest accolade of being ‘strong for skills’ following an Ofsted inspection in November 2024.