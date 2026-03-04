Partnership between The City of Liverpool College and National Museums Liverpool to boost City Region

The City of Liverpool College (the College) and National Museums Liverpool (NML) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will formalise the two institutions’ collaboration on a range of projects.

As the largest provider of further education in the Liverpool City Region, the College shares many values with NML as they seek to build cultural capital and promote social mobility for their learners and audiences respectively, with inclusion at the core of both organisations.

The MoU will see the two institutions explore how engagement can be enhanced by jointly developing activities based on academic or educational needs in three distinct areas: experience and skills, employment and workforce, and equality, diversion, inclusion and anti-racism.

Opportunities for joint research will also be identified as will those in teaching provision, student experience, public engagement and other collaborative opportunities centred around both parties’ strategic goals and values.

The collaboration will act as a catalyst for change, by addressing issues related to marginalised and underrepresented groups, including joint work on the National Centre for Teaching Black History.

It will confirm both parties’ ambitions to create impact by boosting enrichment opportunities for the student and staff experience and increasing engagement with the aim of a wider benefit for the Liverpool City Region.

Commenting on the joint initiative, Principal and Chief Executive of The City of Liverpool College, Elaine Bowker, said:

“We are delighted to sign this MoU to make our long-established work with our good friends at National Museums Liverpool official.

“It benefits our students greatly to have such an understanding between two anchor institutions that are vital for the cultural fabric of the city we love. Bringing both assets together and opening up access to such fantastic facilities will help us spread the word about what we both offer the city.

“The mutual respect between us that already exists is a glimpse into an exciting future for both institutions,” she added.

Laura Pye, Director of NML said:

“We are so pleased to be continuing the long-standing partnership between The City of Liverpool College and National Museums Liverpool, as two major institutions in our region committed to inclusive education and learning opportunities.

“The College is already a valuable member of our Educators steering group for the development of the National Centre for Teaching Black History and we look forward to further enhancing student experience and engagement through placements, projects, and industry insights.

“NML is a major employer in the North West, and The City of Liverpool College is an award-winning provider for driving forward new innovation and skills, and this collaboration strengthens the social value of both institutions.”