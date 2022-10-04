Public invited to find out more about major green energy project planned for Teesside

PEOPLE in Port Clarence, Billingham and across the Tees Valley are being invited to find out more about a major green energy project being planned on the North bank of the River Tees.

Protium – the UK’s largest green hydrogen company – is hosting a public consultation event next week where people in the area can get a first look at the company’s proposed hydrogen production facility, to be located on Wilton Universal Group’s site at Haverton Hill.

First announced last year and due to be completed in 2026, the project site, known as Tees Valley Net Zero, will generate renewable green hydrogen energy, with plans to supply local manufacturers once built.

Protium are keen to hear the views of local people, inviting residents to view proposals for the Tees Valley Net Zero project at a public drop-in session on Wednesday 12th October.

The event takes place at the RSPB’s Salthome education facility near Port Clarence from 4pm until 7pm. As well as displays and information about the project, the public consultation event will also feature members of the Protium team on hand to answer questions and provide more information about the proposed site.

The project will involve the construction of a Hydrogen Production Facility (HPF) and a Hydrogen Refuelling Station (HRS) to help decarbonise local industries and reduce emissions in the region.

It is planned that once completed, the plant will generate almost 70MW of green hydrogen energy, saving 55,700 tonnes of CO2 per year, the equivalent of taking 32,100 cars off the road annually.

The energy produced will be sold to a range of companies in Teesside, helping to reduce their reliance on conventional carbon-based fuels such as diesel and gas, cutting carbon emissions in the area and helping in the drive towards making Tees Valley a Net Zero pioneer in the UK.

The project will also generate green jobs and economic opportunities for the local community and the region, cementing Teesside’s position as the leading green hydrogen zone in the UK.

Commenting on the Tees Valley Net Zero project, Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said:

“Teesside has a crucial role to play in achieving the UK’s clean energy ambitions, leading the charge on innovation into hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and offshore wind.

“We already produce around half of the UK’s hydrogen so this project is another string to our bow as a leading force in the production, storage, distribution and use of hydrogen, and for green projects of global significance.

“I would urge businesses and local residents from across Teesside, Darlington, and Hartlepool to join the consultation and find out more about the project, the opportunities it will bring for local businesses, and the jobs it will deliver in the cleaner, healthier and safer industries of the future.”

Chris Jackson, CEO and co-founder of Protium, added:

“Choosing Teesside as the home of our latest project is no coincidence. We know that the Tees Valley has the transport connections, skills and appetite for green growth that make it a global pioneer in sustainability.

“The green hydrogen produced on this site will help businesses in the region to decarbonise, create jobs in the green economy, and improve the environment, further demonstrating how critical the Tees Valley is to the UK’s green energy revolution.

“This will be energy made on Teesside for the companies of Teesside and for the benefit of Teesside.”

