Report calculates CACT’s impact as above £49m

A new report has shown that across Charlton Athletic Community Trust’s (CACT) programmes in South East London and Kent, a social value of £49,609,000 has been generated. This means that for every £1 the charity invests in a one-year period, £9.52 is created.

Social value refers to the financial and non-financial value created by an organisation through its daily activities and their impact on the economic, social and environmental wellbeing of individuals in a geographical area.

The study has been independently verified by the University of Greenwich.

CACT’s seven strands include a long-standing Education department, which delivers a range of programmes across South East London and Kent.

Peter Storrie, Charlton Athletic’s Chief Executive, said:

“We’re proud to have CACT as our charitable arm – as the charity of Charlton Athletic – delivering vital work across a wide geographical area. This report underlines the hugely significant social impact its programmes have across South East London and Kent.

“While I’ve only been at Charlton a few months I’ve been aware of the excellent work the community trust does for many years. It’s incredible not only how long a period of time this community work at Charlton Athletic has taken place for but how its reach and impact continue to grow. The work and its impact is something our supporters contribute to and take a lot of pride in.

“On behalf of all Charlton Athletic staff, I’d like to congratulate all those involved in what CACT does for their continued efforts.”

An independent charity since 2003, CACT’s work and its impact has grown year on year, and it now works with over 25,000 participants annually.

The charity has identified three core outcomes which underpin its work in the community:

Improved physical and mental health and wellbeing

Improved access to education and employment

Increased community and social cohesion

CACT runs more than 65 programmes which help achieve these outcomes.

The Education team work to improve accessibility to education and employment opportunities and help young people improve their confidence in learning and develop key life skills. It engaged with over 300 young people in 2021-22. Its two key programmes are Tutoring and Traineeships.

One Traineeship student said:

“I learnt many skills from the traineeship… employability skills from CV writing to mannerisms in an interview. I learnt how to be a youth worker and how to apply the skills in my job now while working at the youth club”.

The CACT Connects Tutoring Programme is delivered to primary and secondary pupils on the Isle of Sheppey as a result of Kent County Council (KCC) Reconnect funding. Supported by SchoolOnline, who provide support for their online learning platform at no cost to schools, it offers a holistic programme of weekly tutoring in maths and English coupled with fun sports sessions and a focus on emotional health and wellbeing. Maths results improved by an average of 81% and English results improved by an average of 88% following completion of the programme.

Outside CACT’s Education department, it delivers a range of other programmes which lead to key educational outcomes.

The Football and Sports Development department, which engaged over 5,000 participants in 2021-22, delivers a range of school-based delivery, including the Premier League Primary Stars programme. All students who took part in Primary Stars reported improved confidence and 94% reporting improved physical wellbeing.

Whilst being part of Young Greenwich, which CACT delivers to all 5 to 19-year-olds on behalf of the Royal Borough of Greenwich, there were 3,649 unique participants, and 275 young people gained qualifications, which can help lead to employment or further education.

Programmes which help to improve the physical and mental health and wellbeing of individuals locally include the Live Well Greenwich service CACT is commissioned by Royal Borough of Greenwich to deliver. This service offers signposting and support to get residents the help they need to improve their health.

The programmes work on a referral basis, and in 2021-2022, CACT received 10,706 referrals into the service. In response to the rising cost of living, 1,835 families were referred for food support. Live Well helps improve Royal Greenwich residents’ health and wellbeing through CACT’s own services, but also signposts individuals to partner organisations (such as employment agencies or housing support) to get them the support they need.

Community work at Charlton Athletic began as football sessions back in 1992, and sport remains an important part of CACT’s work to this day, but is by no means the charity’s only focus.

CACT’s Chief Executive, Jason Morgan MBE, said:

“CACT understands the importance of its work and the importance of evidencing its impact. We are committed to using this information to shape and influence our future priorities and projects to ensure they meet our communities’ needs, and this will be captured in our new strategic plan which is due for publication in 2024.

“The social value figure has increased by over £15 million since we last measured it, and I’d like to pay tribute to all staff who have contributed to our continued growth. I’d also like to thank all partners and donors, from local authorities and educational establishments to corporate partners and individuals, who help make what we do possible”.

