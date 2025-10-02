Six health and safety professionals make history as first Michael Adamson scholars to graduate

Six NEBOSH Diploma holders have made history as the first Michael Adamson Scholarship recipients to attend the NEBOSH Graduation.

Daniel Vote, India Lambley, Drew McLaren, Courtney Bayne, Adaora Ogbu and Munachimso Nduchegwo have all achieved a NEBOSH Level 6 Diploma for Occupational Health and Safety Management professionals. Their graduation was at the University of Warwick on 22 September, where nearly hundreds of fellow Diplomates from across the world came together to celebrate their achievements.

The Michael Adamson NEBOSH Diploma Scholarship was established in 2021 to support academic and career progression for aspiring health and safety practitioners. To date, it has funded the studies of 74 people. It is named in memory of Michael Adamson, who lost his life in a preventable workplace accident in 2005. His sister Louise is part of the selection committee, holds a NEBOSH Honorary Diploma and campaigns for better workplace health and safety.

Courtney Bayne was one of the first people to receive a scholarship in 2021 and has since been promoted to Health and Safety Team Leader at Dundee City Council.

Celebrating at the Graduation, she said of her achievement:

“I thoroughly enjoyed studying for my NEBOSH Diploma, as it explored a wide range of health and safety topics. The wide-ranging content was not only interesting but also directly applicable to my role, allowing me to confidently integrate new knowledge into my everyday work practices. This made the learning experience both rewarding, valuable and has allowed me to progress in my health and safety career.”

Munachimso Solomon Nduchegwo is from Nigeria and was awarded a scholarship in 2023. Since achieving the NEBOSH Diploma, he has moved to the UK and has just completed his Master’s in Environmental Sustainability at the University of Edinburgh under the prestigious Mastercard Foundation Scholarship.

He said:

“Studying for the NEBOSH Diploma has been an exceptionally rigorous and enlightening experience. It allowed me to critically analyse complex health and safety systems, evaluate risk management strategies, and develop evidence-based solutions that enhance organisational safety culture. The depth and structure of the Diploma have not only strengthened my technical competence but also sharpened my strategic thinking, preparing me to make a meaningful contribution in any professional health and safety role.”

India Lambley was also a 2023 scholarship recipient and has since progressed her career to become a Health and Safety Officer for Enicor in the recycling industry.

She said:

“Studying for the NEBOSH Level 6 Health and Safety Diploma has pushed me to think more strategically and has sharpened my problem-solving skills. The course deepened my understanding of risk management and legal responsibilities. In my new role as health and safety lead, I am now more confident when implementing safety initiatives.”

Drew McLaren was awarded a scholarship in 2022 and has since progressed to a management position, now working as Health and Safety Manager for Eden Springs.

He added:

“The NEBOSH Diploma has certainly been a challenge – it requires a lot of disciplined studying and late nights. Balancing the course alongside my role and family life hasn’t left much free time, but the knowledge I’ve gained has been invaluable. It has not only helped me grow as a safety professional but has also allowed me to support my workplace in making positive steps towards improving our safety management and culture.

“I’ll continue to use what I’ve learned throughout the rest of my career and to influence and support my colleagues along the way. I truly can’t thank NEBOSH and the Michael Adamson Scholarship enough for the opportunity they’ve given me.”

Adaora Ogbu was chosen for a scholarship in 2023 and has since been appointed as Assistant Director of Factories, Occupational Safety and Health Department, at the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment Headquarters in Nigeria.

She said:

“Completing the NEBOSH Diploma was both a challenging and rewarding journey. The programme has given me the technical depth and confidence to take on complex health and safety challenges, including my recent role as the National Coordinator and Principal Auditor for the 2025 Nigeria’s Safe Workplace Intervention Project & Awards, where I applied my new knowledge to design the criteria and tools used to select the awardees.

“It has also been pivotal in advancing my career as a freelance ISO 45001 Lead Auditor, strengthening my credibility and opening doors to opportunities where I can contribute to building safer and more sustainable workplaces, both locally and internationally.”

Daniel Akpesiri Vote received a scholarship in 2024 and is now a Senior HSE Consultant for Seplat Energy as well as a UN Peace Ambassador under the International Association of World Peace Advocates.

He said:

“Winning the Michael Adamson Scholarship and completing the NEBOSH International Diploma deepened my risk perception and gave me practical tools from risk assessment, job hazard analysis, incident investigation and safety leadership.

“I’ve used these skills to strengthen our permit to work process, improve contractor engagement and secure senior-management approval for critical controls; delivering measurable reductions in incidents and greater site resilience. Equipped with NEBOSH Diploma insights, I’m now driving practical controls and stronger leadership conversations to prevent workplace harm.”