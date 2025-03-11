The Sandwell Colleges sponsor Bulls in the City to support Birmingham Hospice

The Sandwell Colleges are proud to be an official sponsor of Bulls in the City, an exciting public art trail set to take over Birmingham this summer. The initiative, inspired by the city’s iconic bull, will see a collection of artist-designed bulls placed across key locations, celebrating Birmingham’s culture while raising vital funds for Birmingham Hospice.

As a leading education and skills provider in the region, The Sandwell Colleges are committed to creativity, community, and opportunity – all of which are at the heart of this project. By sponsoring a bull, the colleges are not only supporting a fantastic cause but also helping to bring people together through art, education, and business engagement.

Beyond the main art trail, The Sandwell Colleges are making Bulls in the City even more special for students. Each campus, Sandwell College, Central Saint Michael’s Sixth Form, and Cadbury Sixth Form College – will have its own mini bull calf, with students from the colleges’ art and design courses taking part in a competition to create unique, eye-catching designs. These calves will become part of the wider trail, showcasing the incredible talent and creativity of young artists in the region.

Bulls in the City is more than just a celebration of Birmingham’s culture, it’s a campaign with a purpose. The initiative is dedicated to raising funds for Birmingham Hospice, which provides compassionate, specialist care to people with life-limiting illnesses. The trail will generate awareness and funding to ensure the hospice can continue its vital work in the community.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of The Sandwell Colleges, said:

“We are thrilled to be part of Bulls in the City. This initiative not only brings together art, education, and local businesses but also raises crucial funds for Birmingham Hospice. As a College that champions creativity and opportunity, we are proud to support a campaign that reflects these values and makes a real difference in our region.”

Bulls in the City is set to attract thousands of visitors, boost local businesses, and leave a lasting impact on the city. With The Sandwell Colleges at the heart of this initiative, students, staff, and the wider community will have the chance to be part of something truly special.

Keep an eye out for The Sandwell Colleges’ very own bull on the trail, and follow our journey as we unveil our designs in the coming months on our social media channels.