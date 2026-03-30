Wolverhampton training leader to take on London Marathon for local charity

A local business owner and novice runner is preparing to take on the iconic London Marathon to raise vital funds for the Good Shepherd in Wolverhampton.

Gareth Jones runs In-Comm Training with his sister Bekki, a company providing apprenticeships and upskilling opportunities to engineering and manufacturing firms across automotive, aerospace, construction, oil and gas and renewables.

Located across two technical academies in Aldridge and Telford, the firm recently completed a 12-month partnership with the Good Shepherd as its Charity of the Year, providing over £25,000 worth of contributions through corporate volunteering, in-kind support and fundraising to boost the charity’s work across the city.

Now Gareth is taking on a new personal challenge at his debut London Marathon, following a difficult period in his own life.

Initially hesitant to seek support due to the stigma associated with mental health, a friend encouraged him to reach out for help, which became a turning point in his recovery.

Gareth Jones said: “I’m taking part in the Marathon because I am now in a position to be able to help others in their recovery journey, and no matter how small an impact I can make, I want to try to make a difference. It’s a personal challenge but also a celebration of recovery.

“I’m Wolverhampton born and bred and know some of the people supported by the Good Shepherd. When backing a local charity you get to see the impact, meet the people and make a positive impact.”

In recognition of his commitment to the charity, Gareth has also been named as a Business Ambassador for the Good Shepherd, helping connect the organisation with the wider business community, opening doors, and advocating for the people it supports.

For more than 50 years, the charity has supported people across Wolverhampton with its mission to end homelessness, support recovery and create pathways out of poverty.

Tom Hayden, Chief Executive of the Good Shepherd, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Gareth for his commitment and for the continued support from In-Comm Training, which helps us to keep delivering our vital services to some of the most disadvantaged people in our community.”

“Gareth’s contribution as a volunteer, fundraiser and now Business Ambassador shows his amazing determination to help others on their own recovery journeys. We wish him the very best of luck in his training and on the day of the Marathon!”

The London Marathon takes place on Sunday, April 26th 2026. Supporters can back Gareth’s fundraising efforts for the Good Shepherd by donating at https://2026tcslondonmarathon.enthuse.com/pf/gareth-jones-7d447