Young artists from a Hinckley college are using their talents to create an exhibition giving insight into local student life

Students from North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College’s Hinckley campus will be showcasing their creative skills at an exhibition in the Atkins Gallery, based on Lower Bond Street, from Monday 20 January.

The show, created by students who are studying art and design as well as media, TV and film, and higher education programmes, will run until Friday 31 January, with visitors encouraged to vote for their favourite artwork.

Visitors will be able to scan a QR code on their device to submit a vote online or leave a physical vote in the comment book. The three students responsible for the artworks with the most votes will win prizes for their creations.

Following the student show will be an exhibition from the Hinckley Campus Creative Arts teaching team, with the theme being Collaboration. This exhibition will run from February 10 until February 21 and will showcase the creative arts facilities available on the campus.

Carrie-Anne Abdulai, Assistant Principal at North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said:

“We are incredibly proud of the talent and hard work of our students and staff.

“These exhibitions are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate their creativity and provide a glimpse into the vibrant student life at our Hinckley campus. I encourage everyone to visit the gallery and experience the incredible artwork on display.”

Deputy Council Leader and Executive Member for Culture at the Borough Council, Mark Bools, added:

“This promises to be two fantastic exhibitions by both students and staff. The College has such a fantastic range of talent, and I urge people to go and see the creativity on display at both exhibitions.”

NWSLC is a leading college group based in the Midlands. The group has seven campuses located across Leicestershire and Warwickshire.

Following a November inspection, NWSLC has been officially rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted, with ‘Outstanding’ recognition for student Behaviour and Attitudes and the highest accolade of “strong for skills”, recognising its exceptional contribution and responsiveness to meeting the local skills need.

