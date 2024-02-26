Shopping Cart

Aston University ranked 13th in UK for business administration in latest ShanghaiRanking

February 26, 2024
landscape shot of an English city
  • The 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) contains rankings of universities in 55 subjects across natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences
  • The University is 13th in the UK for business administration
  • It was among the top five non-Russell Group universities in the UK for the subject.

Aston University has been placed 35th in the world for business administration in the latest rankings which use a range of objective academic indicators and third-party data to measure the performance of world universities.

The 2023 Global Ranking of Academic Subjects (GRAS) from ShanghaiRanking contains rankings of universities in 55 subjects across natural sciences, engineering, life sciences, medical sciences and social sciences.

The University was 13th in the UK for business administration, among the top five non-Russell Group universities in the UK. Aston University was also among the top three universities in the West Midlands for the subject.

The GRAS rankings measure the performance of world universities in respective subjects, including research output, research influence, international collaboration, research quality and international academic awards.

Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, said:

“I am pleased to see this recognition by Academic Rankings of World Universities (ShanghaiRanking), placing our business discipline 35th in the world and 13th in the UK.

“This is an important international achievement for both Aston University and Aston Business School (including Aston MBA) and reflects our strategy to be a leading global entrepreneurial university where the best and brightest business brains can flourish.”

