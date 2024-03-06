Beauty Students Host ‘All About Me’ Pamper Event in Support of the Niamh Louise Foundation.

Beauty students at the South West College (@swccollege) Dungannon Campus recently hosted an ‘All About Me’ pampering event to help support the amazing work of the Niamh Louise Foundation.

The event, held at the campus salon, showcased the talents of Level 2 and Level 3 students in various beauty treatments, with all proceeds going to the foundation. The students raised a total of £1360 for the Niamh Louise Foundation, which will help support their work in providing a safe space for those in crisis.

Speaking about the successful event, the Beauty Team at SWC said:

“We are extremely proud of our students for their efforts in organizing and hosting an ‘All About Me’ event in support of the Niamh Louise Foundation. We know that the money will help Niamh Louise support those in challenging times & provide a safe space for those in crisis.

To learn more about the work of Niamh Louise visit www.niamhlouisefoundation.com or to discover more about beauty courses at SWC or to apply, visit www.swc.ac.uk