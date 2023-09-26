Birmingham Newman University comes first in England for Social Inclusion

Birmingham Newman University has been ranked first in England for social inclusion, according to The Sunday Times Good University Guide for 2024.

The university came second overall out of the 115 institutions in England and Wales.

To determine the social inclusion rankings, introduced in 2018, The Times considered several factors, including the proportion of entrants who attended non-selective state schools, those from ethnic minority backgrounds, first-generation students, disabled students, and mature students.

Professor Jackie Dunne, Vice-Chancellor at Birmingham Newman University, said:

“We are delighted to be ranked second in England and Wales and first in England in The Times Good University Guide social inclusion index. This is a true reflection of the work of the University and the diverse nature of our student body.”

“Birmingham Newman has the second-highest proportion of students who are the first in their family to go to university and experience higher education (69.3%). Additionally, more than 49% of Birmingham Newman students come from black, Asian, or ethnic minority backgrounds and we are proud of our track record supporting local students and those from non-traditional backgrounds to transform their lives by embarking on degree courses that lead to rewarding careers within their communities, from nursing and physiotherapy to teaching, business management and law.”

This accolade comes after Birmingham Newman University was named ‘number one in the UK for full-time student satisfaction’ in the 2023 National Student Survey, which gathers students’ opinions on the quality of their courses and enjoys consistently high response rates.

Birmingham Newman University will be holding an Open Day for prospective students on Saturday 7 October from 10am – 3pm. For more information, visit here.

