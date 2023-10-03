Coventry University joins the Turing University Network

Coventry University has become a member of the Turing University Network (TUN) as it seeks to build on its growing expertise in data science and artificial intelligence.

The TUN offers UK universities the opportunity to engage and collaborate both with The Alan Turing Institute and its broader networks in academia, industry and the public sector to showcase their data science and AI activity for social good.

Five founding universities – including Cambridge and Oxford – and the UK Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council created the Institute in 2015.

Coventry University is well placed to participate in this national network and the active global debate of the benefits and threats of AI. As a highly rated group, it has the ability to share academic expertise and engage with the local community and regional businesses.

Coventry University is home to a wealth of data science expertise through its Research Centre for Computational Science and Mathematical Modelling, as well as research in many other centres which utilise AI in innovative ways. The recently-opened Internet of Things (IoT) laboratory will investigate how physical objects, embedded with sensors, software and other technologies, connect and exchange data with other devices and systems over the internet, while the Human-Robot Interaction (HRI) laboratory is dedicated to the understanding, designing and evaluating of robotic systems for use by or with people.

The university’s Centre for Dance Research works innovatively in areas like cultural heritage, intellectual property, health and well-being and practice research, and is beginning to expand its research towards novel considerations of what dance can offer to AI and ethics in relation to the body.

Richard Dashwood, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research) at Coventry University, said:

“The Turing University Network clearly supports Coventry University’s strategic themes, delivering an education that transforms lives and advances society and delivering challenge-led, transdisciplinary research and innovation. These themes align with creating better futures using data science and AI.

“Our approach is to bring together computer scientists, physicists, and mathematicians to produce new data science methods and tools and use them to derive understanding from data. Automation of decision making, prediction, virtualisation, simulation, optimisation, diagnosis, and modelling are just some of the aspects of data science that the university innovates in.”

Elena Gaura, Professor of Pervasive Computing, Director of the Institute for Data Science and Emerging Technologies, Coventry University, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for the staff and students to benefit from and make contributions to the TUN”.

“Our computer scientists, data scientists and AI researchers have a great deal to offer in several areas of AI, including ethical and inclusive AI, and whole-system, human-centric AI design. I look forward to seeing both the Coventry University AI community and the network flourishing.”

Dr Matthew England, co-Director of the Centre for Computational Science and Mathematical Modelling at Coventry University said:

“Being selected to join the Turing University Network is a great validation of the important work being done at Coventry University with AI and Data Science, both as a topic in their own right and in application to many other areas. We look forward to actively engaging in the new opportunities it brings to work with other universities and industry on exciting new challenges.”

The TUN, which has expanded its university network to include 29 new members, taking the total to 65, first launched as a pilot in April 2023.

Published in