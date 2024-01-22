Deio appointed Young Trustee of Urdd Gobaith Cymru

Former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student Deio Siôn Llewelyn Owen has been appointed a Young Trustee of Urdd Gobaith Cymru.

Deio, from Abererch near Pwllheli, will sit on the Board of Trustees, ensuring young people have a voice in decision-making for Wales’ largest youth organisation.

The 21-year-old is one of two new Young Trustees, along with Emily Pemberton from Cardiff, who have both been appointed on a three-year term.

Deio competed at the Urdd Eisteddfod from primary school through to university, and has been involved with the organisation for many years through clubs and sports competitions.

He said:

“Being a member of the Urdd over the years has been invaluable to me, and as the organisation steps into its second century of existence, I want to see it continue to thrive and broaden the horizons of as many children and young people as possible.”

Last year, Deio and Emily visited Alabama with the Urdd on the 60th anniversary of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham, to build on the relationship between the city and Wales.

Deio said:

“We went out to Alabama on the Peace and Goodwill trip and saw the good work the Urdd is doing, and I wanted to be a part of it.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to give something back to an organisation that’s so important to Wales.”

Deio studied A-levels at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor’s Pwllheli campus, also serving as Student Union president for the college.

He was recently appointed the first Vice-President of Welsh Language, Culture and Community for Cardiff Students’ Union. Deio graduated from Cardiff University last year with a Degree in Welsh and Politics, and is a trustee at the university.

He said his time at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor was invaluable in leading him to the path he is now on.

“My role with Cardiff Students’ Union is a one-year sabbatical role, representing Welsh speakers within the university, academically, culturally and socially, making sure a Welsh voice is an integral part of decision-making,” said Deio.

“But my journey to representation started at Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor. It was a great place to study, with a wide range of teaching available in a familiar place.

“There were also lots of opportunities. Being Student Union president helped me realise what Students Unions are and how important they are to student voice in academic establishments.”

