École Ducasse and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts announce degree and study abroad academic partnership

École Ducasse and Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts (Escoffier) have announced a new academic partnership offered to Escoffier students interested in pursuing their culinary arts degree with immersive study abroad program at École Ducasse campuses in France.

The partnership is an academic collaboration between Escoffier, the largest culinary school brand in the US, and École Ducasse, a network of schools founded by renowned multi-starred chef Alain Ducasse dedicated to the transmission of outstanding French expertise and excellence in culinary and pastry arts.

As a result of the partnership, qualifying students now have the unprecedented opportunity to expand their education and techniques and learn alongside École Ducasse’s renowned instructors at the Paris-based campuses’ state-of-the-art facilities.

Students who have completed their associate degree or diploma program in culinary arts at Escoffier’s Austin or Boulder campuses, including online distance learning programs, are eligible to enter the second year of École Ducasse’s three-year bachelor’s degree in culinary arts and graduate from the prestigious culinary school in France.

The partnership also includes a wide range of eight to nine-week study-abroad educational programs for Escoffier students. Led by École Ducasse’s culinary and pastry chef instructors, these are designed to enhance core culinary programs and bring Ducasse’s culinary vision and French gastronomy to life for students during their stay in France.

“We welcome Escoffier’s next generation of talented students and have designed these dedicated pathways to inspire and enhance their educational experiences by learning from our chef instructors, Meilleurs Ouvriers de France, craftsmen, and hospitality experts,” said École Ducasse Managing Director Elise Masurel.

“This is a partnership that Auguste Escoffier himself would be proud of,” explained Kirk Bachmann, Escoffier’s Boulder campus President and Provost. “This joint effort is a homage to Auguste’s legacy of chefs supporting one another and always striving to learn and hone techniques.”

