Edge Hill University extends partnership with PebblePad to develop future-ready students

Edge Hill University in Lancashire has chosen PebblePad to deliver an institution-wide employability programme, centred around a powerful Graduate Attributes Workbook which helps students build and evidence their confidence and competence in relation to the key skills needed for work.

This significant expansion sees Edge Hill significantly increase the number of PebblePad users across the institution, providing students with a central place to develop, evidence and verify crucial attributes across their learning experiences.

Becka Colley-Foster, Head of Careers and Graduate Employability at Edge Hill says:

“Using PebblePad’s ground-breaking reflection and assessment capabilities, we can ensure that every student can graduate with all of the attributes they need for work. And, importantly, with PebblePad’s ATLAS, it’s easy for staff to track who is engaging with the programme (and who’s not) and make appropriate and early interventions.”

PebblePad’s ability to support alumni was crucial in Edge Hill’s decision-making process. Unlike other platforms, PebblePad provides a portable solution, supporting students as they make the transition to the working world.

Kenny Nicholl, Chief Operating Officer of PebblePad says:

“PebblePad provides a comprehensive, integrated and visual way of evidencing learning for Edge Hill’s students as they get ready for the world of work. It’s great to see so many students benefitting from the workbook, and we’re delighted that Edge Hill is expanding its use of the platform.”

