LCCM CONTINUES TO BE TOP UK CONTEMPORARY MUSIC SCHOOL FOR STUDENT SATISFACTION IN NSS 2022

Leading London music school, LCCM has once again been ranked top for overall student satisfaction among contemporary music institutions teaching music performance and music business in the National Student Survey (NSS) 2022.

LCCM returned to their Music Box campus quickly and strongly following the pandemic. With all classes in person students could safely access the premises, resources, equipment and lecturers. Since the beginning of the year, LCCM has already hosted 65 live events in the venue, further developing the strong sense of community on campus. This sense of community is demonstrated by the responses to the NSS survey where 84.21% of students agreed with the statement “I felt part of a community of staff and students”, and 89.47% agreeing that “good advice was available when I needed to make study choices on my course.”

Anthony Hamer-Hodges, Principal at LCCM, says: “At LCCM, we want to provide the best launchpad for sustainable careers in the music industry and so it was important we came back strong from the pandemic, providing practical experience and, importantly, live events. We are extremely happy that this reflects positively on our NSS results, leading to our students reporting that everything ran smoothly and they felt part of a strong community of like-minded students and staff.”

LCCM’s overall student satisfaction remained sector-leading at 78.95% with assessment and feedback improving from 80.15% to 84.21%, while 94.74% agreed with the statement “staff are good at explaining things” compared to 91.18% last year. Elsewhere, “I have been able to contact staff when I needed to”, saw 89.47% students in agreement compared to 76.41% in 2021.

As part of LCCM’s commitment to contemporary music, Dr Mathew Knowles, the GRAMMY-Award winning US music executive and mastermind behind the success of Destiny’s Child and his daughters Beyoncé and Solange, will be joining the teaching staff as a visiting lecturer. Additionally, a fully-funded bursary scholarship will be offered in his name, open to talented musicians, producers and future executives, judged by Knowles himself.

Elsewhere, several of LCCM’s 3rd year and master’s students have had new recordings, created as part of their final year projects, championed on local BBC radio stations as BBC Music Introducing records of the week. Events at the Music Box in July include three live recordings of the award-winning pop music podcast, “The Secret Life of Songs”.

Every year, the National Student Survey provides colleges, universities and other institutions with the opportunity to receive feedback from their students on key aspects of the learning experience. The 2022 National Student Survey has seen 324,329 students and 382 universities, colleges and other higher education providers from all four countries of the UK take part in the survey. For more information, visit http://www.lccm.org.uk/

About LCCM

London College of Creative Media (LCCM) – formerly London Centre of Contemporary Music, is the highest-ranked provider of music performance and music business degrees in the UK by student satisfaction (NSS 2019, 2020 & 2021).

We believe we can collectively change the music industry for the better – helping to bring about a fairer, more diverse, better educated and musically more exciting future! We’ve been doing this since 2002, when our founders, all professional musicians themselves, decided to launch a new college for contemporary popular music in the centre of London. The aim was to create a new approach to teaching music that mixed the best of the good universities and conservatories with an art school environment.

We’ve always been based on Union Street, SE1 and in March 2018 we opened our brand new purpose-built creative campus, The Music Box, which is located in the heart of London’s cultural Southbank. LCCM offers undergraduate courses in Music Performance & Production, Music Business Management, Creative Music Technology and Composition for Films, Games & Other Media. Postgraduate awards are available in Creative Entrepreneurship, Music Performance, Music Production and Entertainment Science.

Higher education should have value for life and we strive to provide our students with a time of creative and cultural experimentation as well as personal development during their studies with us. Our students develop lifelong skills in communication, creative expression, collaboration and cultural understanding as well as furthering their talent, passions and personal ambitions.

