London South East Colleges ranked 4th nationally for exemplary EDI work

London South East Colleges has been ranked 4th in the UK by Investing in Ethnicity in its Maturity Matrix – a significant achievement reflecting the College’s relentless commitment to diversity and inclusion.

The College was one of 30 top employers assessed through The Ethnicity Maturity Matrix, a framework designed with the backing of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Governance and Inclusive Leadership. The Matrix establishes where organisations are within their ethnicity agenda journey, measuring progress across leadership, culture, data, processes and action.

This year’s 4th place ranking places the College up with major banks – HSBC, Bank of Ireland and Lloyds Banking Group. A range of industries were represented within the top-ranked organisations, with LSEC being the only FE College to feature.

A special parliamentary reception was held to recognise the top 30 employers and celebrate their commitment to advancing ethnic inclusion in the workplace.

Attending on behalf of the College were Chief People Officer Janet Curtis-Broni, Diversity and Inclusion Officer Leah Stone and other EDI Champions.

Janet said:

“We are incredibly proud to once again be featuring in Investing in Ethnicity’s Maturity Matrix- this year as number 4! To be placed alongside major national banks and leading organisations is a fantastic achievement for both LSEC and for the Further Education sector.

“Our commitment to building a diverse workforce is fundamental to meeting the needs of our students and the communities we serve. While we recognise there is always more to do, this ranking reflects the sustained progress we have made and the dedication of colleagues across our organisation.

“It was inspiring to hear about the work being undertaken across different sectors, and we look forward to continuing our efforts to create meaningful and lasting impact.”

The College again achieved a Level 4 Accreditation – the highest level available – demonstrating continued progress against the Matrix’s recommendations.

Assessment categories include Culture and Inclusion, Employee Life Cycle, External Impact, and Leadership and Commitment. Areas in which the College performed particularly strongly included customers and clients, insights, early careers, retention and recognition.

Group Principal and CEO of Elevare Civic Education Group, Dr Sam Parrett CBE, adds:

“This recognition reflects who we are as an Education Group and what we stand for. As an organisation rooted in our local communities, we have a responsibility to ensure that every learner and member of staff feels valued and supported to succeed.

“Our strategic goals focus on widening opportunity, improving social mobility and delivering high-quality education for the diverse communities we serve. To tackle equality, we know we must listen to the people with lived experience and be open about the progress we are making – which the Maturity Matrix celebrates.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and commitment of colleagues across LSEC, who put our values into practice every single day.”