New Explorance survey seeks students to highlight the challenges they face in giving feedback in higher education

As part of World Voice Day, Explorance, a leading provider of next-generation feedback analytics solutions, has launched a new initiative to encourage students to speak up and use their voice to highlight the importance of creating safe spaces for courageous conversations in higher education.

World Voice Day is an annual celebration of the voice phenomenon on a global scale. This day aims to promote the infinite importance of the voice in our daily lives as a tool to drive meaningful change.

On this occasion, Explorance wants to empower students around the world to share thoughts and opinions that they may not be able to express by asking them a single, important question: What challenges do you face in giving feedback in your university/higher education institution?

John Atherton, VP Sales – EMEA at Explorance, said:

“All the feedback will be collected anonymously and securely and then analysed by Explorance MLY, the AI-powered qualitative analysis platform leveraged by many prestigious organisations around the globe, including Harvard Medical School, Microsoft and the University of Newcastle Australia, as well as growing number of universities in the UK. From the collected comments, Explorance MLY will gather topic-specific sentiment and recommendations, and the results will be revealed at Explorance World 2024, which will take place from 25-28 June. It will provide a global portrait of employee sentiments and open the door to much-needed conversations on the crucial need for prioritising inclusiveness, empathy, and support.”

Students worldwide are encouraged to participate in the anonymous survey, which is also open for employee workplace insights, by 30th April. This is an opportunity for everyone to make sure their voices are heard and to impact the student and employee experience.

Explorance empowers organisations with next-generation feedback analytics to accelerate the insight-to-action cycle, encouraging the philosophy of “Feedback for the brave” to drive purpose, impact, and growth.

Bringing 20 years of expertise, Explorance, a member of the World Economic Forum and a trusted partner for 35% of Fortune 100 companies and 25% of the world’s top higher education institutions, has influenced over 25 million individuals with award-winning solutions like Blue, Metrics That Matter, and MLY.