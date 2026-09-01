Newcastle College Students Give Subway Dramatic Makeover

Newcastle College students have given one of Newcastle’s busiest pedestrian thoroughfares a dramatic makeover as part of a project with Newcastle NE1.

90 Digital Arts students have transformed one of the subways running through the 55 Degrees North roundabout in Newcastle into an Urban Art Gallery, featuring 39 bespoke pieces of artwork in a free, permanent exhibition spanning 75 metres of subway wall. Three subways will also be renovated and whitewashed thanks to the efforts of a team of 100 volunteers from local businesses and 20 young people gaining valuable work experience on the project.

’55 Creative – Connecting people from spaces to places’, a project delivered by NE1 and Newcastle City Council, aims to improve the subway network underneath the 55 Degrees North roundabout, formerly known as the Swan House roundabout, which serves as the main pedestrian link between the city’s retail core and the famous Quayside.

To improve the pedestrian experience, instil a sense of pride in the area, and animate the blank walls, Newcastle College students were set a brief by NE1 to create a striking display of bespoke artwork for permanent display in the new subway art gallery. Using the theme of spaces and places, the students produced designs inspired by the ‘60s pop art movement, reflecting the era the area was built. Andy Warhol’s famous pop art style was a strong influence, with students using their artistic license to create colourful and striking artwork with a modern twist.

39 pieces of art were chosen and have been installed on panels on the subway walls, dramatically altering the experience for people passing through the area.

Commenting on the work and the partnership, Billy Tate, Head of Curriculum for Digital Arts at Newcastle College said:

“Newcastle College has been delighted to work with NE1 to create artwork for Newcastle City Centre. Opportunities like this are invaluable in giving our students real-world experience, enabling them to develop not only their creative skills but also the professional skills and confidence needed to succeed in the industry.

“Learners from our Level 3 Animation and Illustration and Level 3 Graphics courses joined forces with our in-house creative agency, The Mandela Collective, to bring the project to life. They are incredibly proud to see their work making a visible creative impact within their community.

“We’re thrilled to see the artwork now on display and look forward to this project acting as a catalyst for future creative collaborations across our campus and beyond.”

Commenting on the 55 Creative project, Louise Debnam, Placemaking Project Manager at NE1, said:

“The subways at 55 Degrees North are a key pedestrian route connecting the city’s retail core with the iconic Quayside. Transforming this previously unloved part of the city into a pleasant, welcoming and fun environment was a key goal of NE1’s five-year Business plan at our last Renewal vote, and we are delighted to have delivered these first steps. The transformation is clear for all to see and has created a much more pleasant environment for pedestrians. We are thrilled with the results.



“Whilst NE1 runs regular volunteer programmes across the city, this project was one of the most ambitious and challenging to date, in terms of timescale and the sheer extent of the area needing improvement. We were overwhelmed by the response from neighbouring businesses and the enthusiasm and dedication of the volunteers who gave their precious time to improve the area for the good of the whole city. A special thanks to all our volunteers, and the staff and students at Newcastle College who enthusiastically embraced the artistic challenge; the results show the amazing creative talent we have in the city. We hope everyone enjoys the new Urban Gallery as they pass through.”

Cllr Peter Lovatt, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods and Local Services at Newcastle City Council, said:

“This has been a real team effort and we’re delighted to have worked in partnership with NE1, students from Newcastle College and the fantastic team of volunteers to help deliver these much-needed improvements.

“The artwork that the students have designed, alongside the new lighting and other improvements that have already been made in the subways, will help to create a much brighter space that feels safer and more pleasant for those using this city centre pedestrian route.”