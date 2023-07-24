NUS launches new giving fund

Students Urgent Action Fund will help NUS campaign to prevent students being pushed into poverty during the Cost-of-Living Crisis

NUS is extending their 100 years of campaigning for students with the launch of a new giving fund.

With research showing that 96% of students are cutting back on their costs, and one in ten are using foodbanks*, the fund will support key campaigns to achieve national change for students.

This year, NUS campaigning across the UK won more than £500m in extra funding to support students with the cost-of-living crisis, and empowered thousands of students with free voter ID worth £75,000 during the local elections. The Students’ Urgent Action Fund will provide further campaigning resource to deliver more wins for students.

The public is invited to donate to the Students’ Urgent Action Fund. Those who choose to give regularly will have the opportunity to join the NUS Supporter’s Circle.

Chloe Field, Vice President, Higher Education says:

“The cost-of-living crisis is pushing students into poverty and 68% of students can’t afford the things they need to study. The rights and the lives of students are being attacked. With students borrowing from friends and taking out credit cards just to survive, we want policy makers to invest in our future so that today’s students can build a better tomorrow”.

Kat Stark, Director of NUS UK says:

“Student opportunities have been eroded over time. Giving to the Students Urgent Action Fund helps us to campaign for a better future for students, and helps us campaign to prevent policy makers, who themselves benefited from free education, from pushing students further into poverty”.

