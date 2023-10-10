Salford Student Embarks on Entrepreneurial Journey with the Launch of His Own Business

Jake Pennington is a passionate third-year student studying at the University of Salford Business School, pursuing BA (Hons) Business Management with Marketing. From a young age, Jake always harboured a fascination with the world of marketing. Today, he is the Founder and Director of On Point Social, a creative marketing agency that specialises in social media marketing and content creation. He initiated this venture in response to the high demand for skilled marketers in the industry.

Jake’s journey into entrepreneurship commenced during his second year when he participated in a placement course. The Careers & Enterprises team played a pivotal role in securing him this placement.

Reflecting on the experience, Jake stated:

“In May, I received an email from the Careers & Enterprise team, inviting me to explore opportunities that were related to my passion for music. This led me to apply for the position of Marketing Manager at Dansu Discs, a Manchester-based record label.” He admitted to feeling nervous before the interview but credited the module “Professional Development” for aiding his interview preparation. He was offered the job and described the placement as a “life-changing experience.”

Speaking about the placement, Jake remarked:

“I was tasked with marketing Dansu Discs, which significantly matured me. The intensive three-month experience was incredibly enriching, and I learned a great deal.”

Jake commended the lecturers at Salford Business School for imparting valuable knowledge that equipped him with the skillset necessary not only to lead On Point Social but also to excel in the marketing field. He specifically highlighted modules “Mobile Media Marketing” and “Personal Development,” emphasising their role in providing transferable skills that make graduates appealing to employers.

By next year, Jake will be joining the Launch@ Salford programme- A purpose-built incubation space designed to support Salford students and graduates through the start-up phase of their business journey. He looks forward to the mentorship, guidance, and funding opportunities that Launch provides.

In September 2023, Jake attended Fuel Manchester, an event co-sponsored by Salford Business School and KPMG. It wasn’t just his first networking event; he was also its youngest participant.

He added:

“Being the only student there, I felt I belonged in that space with no imposter syndrome. I also had meaningful conversations with established entrepreneurs who generously shared their wisdom about starting a business, which provided me with much-needed motivation.”

Recently, in a gesture of giving back, Jake addressed incoming students during the welcome week, specifically those pursuing a BA (Hons) in Business Management. He emphasised the mentorship he received over the years from Salford Business School and felt it was only fitting to give back to the community. In his words, “I have been mentored by many people, and it feels right to mentor someone else and offer guidance. Even though I’m only 20 years old, I feel experienced enough to offer some direction. No matter how busy my schedule gets, I’m always ready to help as much as I can.”

Dr Angela Byrne, Lecturer in Marketing commented on Jake Pennington journey:

“Jake’s dedication to learning and his passion for marketing are truly commendable. He’s a shining example of what our students can achieve when they combine their education with ambition.”

Looking ahead, Jake is optimistic about his future. He aspires to make On Point Social his full-time pursuit after graduation, and he hopes to secure funding from Launch Salford, which will be reinvested into his business.

