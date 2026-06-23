South Devon College launches new Sixth Form offer with dedicated hub, flexible curriculum, and a laptop for every new Sixth Form student 

South Devon College announces exciting new Sixth Form offer launching in September 2026.

Students will benefit from a brand-new hub which includes a Sixth Form study and social space, as well as the flexibility to combine A-Levels with vocational and technical qualifications. Plus, every new Sixth Form student will receive a laptop for the duration of their studies.

This is a significant investment in the Sixth Form experience at South Devon College, giving students their own space, a broader curriculum, and the tools they need to succeed, alongside state-of-the-art facilities and industry connections.

At the heart of the new offer is the Sixth Form Hub, a dedicated space designed with students in mind. It includes:

A social common area to relax, collaborate, and connect

A dedicated study area built for focused work

Direct access to tutor support

A fully equipped student kitchen

Brand-new classrooms purpose-built for Level 3 study

Every new Sixth Form student will receive a laptop for the duration of their studies following their induction, ensuring technology is never a barrier to learning. Whether researching for an essay, designing a project, or accessing resources outside of class, students will have the tools they need from the start.

South Devon College offers students the flexibility to combine A Levels with vocational and technical qualifications in subjects that include hands-on practical learning with state-of-the-art facilities and excellent work placements.

Whether students know exactly where they are headed or are still exploring their options, the curriculum is designed to keep all doors open to university, apprenticeships and employment alike.

South Devon College Sixth Form has been rated Outstanding by Ofsted and holds TEF Gold status for HE. Students benefit from strong employer links, real-world learning opportunities, and a community connected to the industries shaping the region’s future, including Clean Energy, Digital, Health and Care, Marine, Construction, Tourism, and Creative Industries.

Laurence Frewin, Principal and CEO said: “Our new Sixth Form offer reflects what South Devon College has always been about – giving young people the best possible start. One of the things I am most pleased about is that every new student joining our Sixth Form will have a laptop following their induction.

“It sounds simple but removing that practical barrier matters. Combined with a dedicated space and the flexibility to combine A-Levels with vocational study, our Sixth Form students will be well placed for whatever comes next, whether that is university, an apprenticeship, or moving into one of the industries shaping our region’s future.”

Applications for September 2026 are still open.

The college will also be hosting drop-in sessions during August for further information about the courses on offer next academic year, come along at 10-3pm 13, 20th & 27th August.