South London’s exceptional learners and teachers celebrated

Outstanding Further Education students and teachers from across south London have had their achievements celebrated at a special event in the House of Lords.

The annual South London Learner and Teacher Awards are presented on behalf of the Committee of South London Principals (COSLP). The event is in its 21st year, kindly hosted by Lord Tope.

38 winners from ten colleges across nine South London boroughs were presented with awards. Each had demonstrated outstanding dedication, resilience and success in their learning or teaching.

Chair of the Education Select Committee, Helen Hayes MP, attended the special event and gave the keynote speech. She spoke to winners and guests about how important Further Education is to give people of all ages the opportunity to progress and succeed, saying:

“I have personally experienced the transformative impact the FE has on people’s lives. There are many different routes to a successful life and career, many of which are through FE. The Government has a mission to break down barriers to opportunity, and FE is central to achieving this.

“The stories we are hearing today are inspirational, with teachers and students achieving amazing things. This is a sector full of talent, ambition, dedication and hard work. Congratulations to all the winners today, do enjoy your success and special day.”

Deputy CEO and Principal of London South East Colleges, Asfa Sohail, welcomed guests to the event and CEO and Principal of Croydon College, Caireen Mitchell compered, introducing each winner and presenting them with their awards. Citations for the winners were read out by colleagues and students, sharing and celebrating their fantastic and moving achievements.

London South East Colleges had student and teacher winners from its SEND provision, apprenticeships, vocational study and Bromley Football Club programmes:

Vocational Study Programme winner, Luqman Yusuf was celebrated for his determination and resilience to his education. As a wheelchair user, he overcomes challenges and inspires others on his L3 ICT course.

“It feels really good to get this award and also to see the other winners. I love the teachers at college and the lessons, everyone is so friendly.”

Bromley Football Club winner, Kaya Mahmut, was recognised for his motivation, high achievement and for being such a great mentor to younger students.

“I am really surprised to win this award but so pleased. My tutor Shawn is amazing and has helped us all so much. I’m hoping to have a career in football.”

Apprenticeships student winner, Jordan Temienor, was nominated for his enthusiasm and willingness to learn. He has grown in confidence and is a great example of how beneficial apprenticeships can be.

“It’s amazing to receive this award and makes me incredibly hopeful for the future in terms of what I can achieve. I hope to do a degree in business and today is a real boost for my confidence.”

SEND student winner, Tommie Shaw, is on a Supported Internship programme. He was celebrated for his success and commitment, receiving amazing feedback from his three employers.

“I feel really good about getting this award and like everything about my course and work placements. My aim is to get a job in the future and my tutors are really helping me with this.”

Congratulating the winners and thanking guests, Asfa Sohail closed the event saying:

“For the past 21 years, this special event has taken place to celebrate exactly what our sector is all about – determination, resilience and success. Our award winners truly define the unique spirit of Further Education and I am extremely proud to be part of this celebration.

“Many congratulations to every winner and thank you to everyone for attending today. Your success will inspire others by demonstrating how challenges can be overcome. Best of luck in all your future endeavours.”

The Committee of South London Principals comprises the following colleges:

Coulsdon Sixth Form

Croydon College

Kingston Adult Education

London South East Colleges

Merton Adult Learning

Orbital South Colleges – John Ruskin, East Surrey

Orchard Hill Colleges

Shooters Hill Sixth Form College

South Thames Colleges Group – Kingston College, Merton College, South Thames College