Student pioneers Black scholarship initiative for women academics in Northern England 

A pioneering Postgraduate Research student at the University of Chester(@uochester) is fostering a more inclusive environment to support Black women in academia.

Chiedza Ikpeh is the co-founder and director of the RARA (Real and Authentic Representations of African and Caribbeans) Education Project and has co-founded the Sister Scholars network, dedicated to empowering and supporting Black women scholars across the United Kingdom.

The Sister Scholars network is a RARA initiative co-founded by Chiedza Ikpeh and Iman Federico Awi, co-directors at RARA and created to address the intersectional challenges faced by Black women in academia and this network is designed to build a collaborative community that nurtures connection, inspiration, and professional growth. Through this initiative, Chiedza and Iman are creating a vital space for Black women scholars to share experiences, network, and find social and emotional support in one another in their academic journeys.

Chiedza is currently studying for a doctorate in the University’s School of Education. Chiedza’s work is especially significant in the current landscape of higher education, where there is a growing recognition of the importance of diversity and inclusion. Her efforts with Sister Scholars not only provide a supportive platform for Black women scholars but also contribute to the broader conversation on equity in academia.

As part of this initiative, Sister Scholars will be hosting an inaugural networking brunch on Saturday, September 14 in Manchester. This event aims to bring together Black women scholars from various academic disciplines, ranging from those just beginning their academic careers to those who are more established. The brunch will feature discussions and networking activities all centred around building community, encouraging a culture of excellence and fostering nation-wide collaboration opportunities.

Chiedza said: “With great anticipation, I look forward to seeing the Sister Scholars network gain recognition and momentum. This initiative is a reflection of my commitment to ensuring that Black women in academia have the social support and capital they need to succeed and thrive in the academy. I believe in the power of community and through Sister Scholars, the team at RARA is creating a space where Black women scholars can progress through their journey through the academy knowing that they have a tribe behind and beside them.”

Dr Chandrika Devarakonda, Associate Professor in the School of Education, said: “Chiedza is passionate about empowering Black women through creating social support networks to inspire each other. This will be a unique opportunity to raise the profile of Black women in academia.”