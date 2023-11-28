Shopping Cart

From education to employment

The Sheffield College Students’ Union appoints a new President and officers

The Sheffield College November 28, 2023
Leo Wilcox is the new President of The Sheffield College Students' Union.

A new team of officers has started in post at The Sheffield College Students’ Union.

Leo Wilcox is the newly appointed President for 2023/24 and is joined by:

  • Blaine Marsden – Mature and Part-Time Students’ Officer
  • Martin Chadzamira – Marketing Officer
  • Zion Kidus – Environmental Officer
  • Ellie Green – Disabled Students’ Officer
  • Bianca Topoliceanu – Women’s Officer
  • Sharon Harper – Vice President of Welfare
  • Favour Okoh – Black Students’ Officer
  • Freyjah Hawley-Kirkby – LGBT+ Officer

Leo said: “I feel incredibly lucky and fortunate to be appointed to this role and part of something that makes student life better.

“The Sheffield College Students’ Union plays a huge part in what students do and participate in. Our top priorities this year are ensuring that we have safe spaces on campus, and that the college is welcoming to all.

“We also want to ensure any clubs, societies and campaigns we run throughout the year have a real positive impact across all of the college,” added Leo, who is completing a Health and Social Care Diploma at Level 2.

Last year, Leo was the LGBTQ+ Officer for The Sheffield College Students’ Union and a finalist in the national Queer Student Awards 2023 Role Model of the Year: LGBTQ+ category.

Leo led on a range of initiatives resulting in the college delivering more tutorials on LGBTQ+ topics, introducing a clearer reporting system for homophobia and creating some gender neutral spaces on its campuses.

The Sheffield College Students’ Union is led by a team of students who are democratically elected to officer roles each year.

Officers’ roles include representing students’ views to staff including leaders and managers, and organising events and campaigns on the issues that matter to the college community.

Sarah Kettlewell, Head of Student Participation and Careers, The Sheffield College, said:

“I am really proud to support the new Students’ Union team for 2023/24.

“It is fantastic to see students volunteer for these roles whilst completing their study programmes, and which will develop their employability skills.

“I am really looking forward to seeing what this year’s team achieves with the campaigns, events and societies that are planned.”

Published in: Education, Employability, Student view
