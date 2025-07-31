Travel, Tourism and Adventure Volunteering Works for Joe

A South Eastern Regional College student who spent part of his summer volunteering in France is keen to encourage others to seek out the opportunities that complement their studies and could help with career choices.

Joe McBride (18) from Kilkeel, is currently completing a Level 3 Diploma in Travel and Tourism at SERC. He said, “This summer I went to Annecy in France to volunteer at an outdoor activity centre through the Horizon project. Over the course of the week, I assisted staff and 300 young people with a range of activities. I did have a little bit of French from school which helped, and it was a challenge, but one I thoroughly enjoyed. I had an amazing experience.”

He added, “This opportunity came about after I joined a volunteer programme through Shannaghmore Outdoor Learning Centre, in Newcastle. Getting involved in volunteering has shown me just how powerful any such activity can be – not only for gaining hands-on experience, but also for personal growth and confidence.”

Joe continued, “After completing the first year of my travel and tourism course, I’ve come to appreciate the importance of volunteering to my studies and vice versa. Both my course and volunteering have pushed me outside my comfort zone. The course is more than just classroom learning and, similarly to volunteering, it’s about getting out there, meeting people, and making the most of every opportunity that comes your way.”

Joe, who took up A-Levels before changing direction said, “I had started A-Levels but decided that route wasn’t for me. One of my subjects was travel and tourism which I particularly enjoyed. I went along to an open day at SERC to find out what was on offer at the college. I spoke to one of the careers team first and they gave me some direction, which included considering travel and tourism. When I spoke to the lecturers, Mary and Colm, I knew that the Level 3 Diploma in Travel and Tourism was the course for me.”

Joe concluded, “I am really enjoying the course and am making good progress. I am interested in the subject which it makes it more enjoyable and easier to learn. I have no doubt the course has helped me prepare for my volunteering role in France. I now feel I have direction as one of the areas I would like to work in is the adventure tourism sector. I am looking at further studies, perhaps in outdoor adventure, but keeping my options open.”